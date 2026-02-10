Reddit's 5 Best Tips For Scoring The Most Affordable Amtrak Tickets

Amtrak's trains have been in operation since 1971 and reliably shuttle passengers across the company's 21,000 miles of railway, reaching over 500 U.S. destinations. It's a solid option for a quick, practical commute, but also offers passages with stunning views, like the scenic 467-mile Amtrak Cascade route, which treats travelers to mountain panoramas as it traverses between Portland to Seattle.

Whether you want to get from point A to point B or plan a slow commute across the country and soak in America's best views, the cost of your journey is likely a priority. Luckily, you're not destined to the first Amtrak fare that pops up on the screen. Instead, consider these tips that have actually worked for dozens of Reddit users, saving them time and money on their train journeys.

From adjusting your final destination to earning free trips through miles, there are plenty of options for more economical train travel. We scoured online Reddit reviews and Amtrak's website for tips from real U.S. train travelers to bring you the best advice for scoring cheap tickets.