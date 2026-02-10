The Midwest's Most Affordable, Charming City To Retire Car-Free (And It's Not Chicago)
Chicago, Illinois, continually ranks among America's best cities to live without a car, which is really no surprise, considering the Windy City boasts one of the most extensive public transit systems in the country, on par with Los Angeles and New York City. What is surprising, though, is that GOBankingRates left Chi-town off its list of the best Midwest cities to retire without a car. Instead, the personal finance site gave the top spot to a little suburb of Detroit, Michigan, called Riverview.
With a cost of living that's almost 60% below the state average (per Salary.com), Riverview definitely gives some of the Midwest's most affordable retirement destinations a run for their money. "We have it all. Family, community, activity, restaurants, stores, you name it," one local wrote on Niche, adding that "there is so much tradition packed in this little town." The Detroit 'burb actually hasn't been around for very long, at least not officially. Riverview was established in the early 1920s, gaining its city designation almost four decades later.
As you've probably already gathered from the name, this lovely slice of Wayne County has some pretty waterfront views. The residential area sits along the Trenton Channel of the Detroit River in the Downriver area. Perched just across the water from Michigan's charming Grosse Ile island community, Riverview is only about 20 minutes away from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Whether you're looking for a quiet community to live out your golden years or a budget-friendly getaway from the big city, this place appeals to just about all.
Experience Riverview, Michigan, without breaking the bank
You probably won't need as much to get by in Riverview, Michigan — generally speaking, that is. The average person spends about $41,630 on expenses each year, GOBankingRates reports. That's almost $20,000 less than the national average of $61,334, according to World Population Review. Food and lodging aside, there are plenty of budget-friendly things to do around the city, including paddling along the Detroit River.
The suburban community is also home to a dozen public parks. Young Patriots Park is one of the more popular green spaces in Riverview, boasting a little loch, playground, and even a library. "This was a nice park with a decent length path that circles a pond and fountain," one Yelp review reads. "There were also 2 playscapes, a baseball field and basketball courts." Vreeland Park and Memorial Park, which are located adjacent to each other, have playgrounds, too, as well as picnic areas. The former also features a roller skating rink, while the latter has a splash pad.
The local fairways make for another affordable outing. At the time of writing, rates at the 27-hole Riverview Highlands Golf Course range between $22 and $51 on weekdays and $28 to $61 on weekends and holidays, with discounts available for seniors and juniors.
Walkable streets and restaurants in Riverview
Riverview, Michigan, really isn't that big, covering just over 4.5 square miles. Since it's quite dense in certain areas, it can be fairly easy to get around without a car. Of course, it's worth noting that Riverview's walkability rating varies a bit, depending on what part of the city you're in.
The area east of the M-85 highway, known locally as Fort Street, tends to be less pedestrian-friendly, according to Walk Score. However, some of the streets on the other side of the highway have a "Very Walkable" score, with the walkability scoring website noting that "most errands can be accomplished on foot." This part of town is also pretty bikeable if you'd prefer to get around on two wheels.
Even better, there's a good selection of eateries in this neck of Riverview that are within walking distance, including Riverview's Pizza Place and the Parthenon Coney Island & Family Restaurant. One Tripadvisor review of the Parthenon reads, "Great place to enjoy a good meal. Lots of choices and prices are reasonable. I usually go there for breakfast and never had a bad experience."