The Midwest's Most Affordable, Charming City To Retire Car-Free (And It's Not Chicago)

Chicago, Illinois, continually ranks among America's best cities to live without a car, which is really no surprise, considering the Windy City boasts one of the most extensive public transit systems in the country, on par with Los Angeles and New York City. What is surprising, though, is that GOBankingRates left Chi-town off its list of the best Midwest cities to retire without a car. Instead, the personal finance site gave the top spot to a little suburb of Detroit, Michigan, called Riverview.

With a cost of living that's almost 60% below the state average (per Salary.com), Riverview definitely gives some of the Midwest's most affordable retirement destinations a run for their money. "We have it all. Family, community, activity, restaurants, stores, you name it," one local wrote on Niche, adding that "there is so much tradition packed in this little town." The Detroit 'burb actually hasn't been around for very long, at least not officially. Riverview was established in the early 1920s, gaining its city designation almost four decades later.

As you've probably already gathered from the name, this lovely slice of Wayne County has some pretty waterfront views. The residential area sits along the Trenton Channel of the Detroit River in the Downriver area. Perched just across the water from Michigan's charming Grosse Ile island community, Riverview is only about 20 minutes away from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Whether you're looking for a quiet community to live out your golden years or a budget-friendly getaway from the big city, this place appeals to just about all.