America's Top 5 Best Cities For Living Completely Without A Car, According To Research

For most Americans, having a car is an essential part of everyday life. In fact, according to 2022 data reported by Forbes, about 91 percent of households have at least one car, for a total of over 278 million registered vehicles in the United States. Similarly, taking to the highway is a hallmark of American travel, such as the ultimate historic road trip that criss-crosses the whole country.

However, while cars are vital for many people, a growing number of Americans are choosing to forgo car ownership altogether. But that begs the question: With so many cities and towns built around traveling by car, where are the best cities for living without one? Fortunately, depending on where you want to be, there are plenty of options for car-free living, and we've compiled a list of the top five places to try.

When curating this list, we paid attention to several factors. First, we chose places with high walkability and bikability scores, since those would be the main methods for getting around. Second, we looked at online forums like Reddit to see what people who have actually gone car-free say about their experiences — just because a city has a high walkability score doesn't mean it's the best place to live without a vehicle. So, if you're ready to ditch the car, see whether one of these spots will suit your needs.