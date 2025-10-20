Just Beyond Detroit Is Michigan's Charming Island Community Full Of Trails, Parks, Local Eats, And Yachting

When you think of southeast Michigan, you probably don't think of sun-kissed islands. While it's true that most of the islands in Michigan are further north, like the timeless, car-free Mackinac Island and Beaver Island, a cozy locale with museums and natural beauty, just beyond Detroit, near the Canadian border, you'll find the charming island community of Grosse Ile.

The township of Grosse Ile is actually made up of a cluster of 14 islands and is home to just over 10,000 residents. The largest of the islands, Grosse Ile, is about 10 square miles in size, is the largest island in the Detroit River, and happens to be the most populated island in the state of Michigan. Grosse Ile directly translates to "Big Island" in French, just one reason why locals have given the island this nickname. There are two bridges to the island: the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge and the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, although the island can also be accessed by boat. For those traveling by plane, you'll need to fly into Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). You can then rent a car to make the 35-minute drive, the easiest option, as public transportation is limited.

There is one hotel on Grosse Ile, the Grosse Ile Pilot House, which was designed as barracks for flight school students in 1929. Today, it's a small hotel and banquet hall. However, you'll find plenty of options in nearby Detroit.