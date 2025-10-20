Just Beyond Detroit Is Michigan's Charming Island Community Full Of Trails, Parks, Local Eats, And Yachting
When you think of southeast Michigan, you probably don't think of sun-kissed islands. While it's true that most of the islands in Michigan are further north, like the timeless, car-free Mackinac Island and Beaver Island, a cozy locale with museums and natural beauty, just beyond Detroit, near the Canadian border, you'll find the charming island community of Grosse Ile.
The township of Grosse Ile is actually made up of a cluster of 14 islands and is home to just over 10,000 residents. The largest of the islands, Grosse Ile, is about 10 square miles in size, is the largest island in the Detroit River, and happens to be the most populated island in the state of Michigan. Grosse Ile directly translates to "Big Island" in French, just one reason why locals have given the island this nickname. There are two bridges to the island: the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge and the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, although the island can also be accessed by boat. For those traveling by plane, you'll need to fly into Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). You can then rent a car to make the 35-minute drive, the easiest option, as public transportation is limited.
There is one hotel on Grosse Ile, the Grosse Ile Pilot House, which was designed as barracks for flight school students in 1929. Today, it's a small hotel and banquet hall. However, you'll find plenty of options in nearby Detroit.
Outdoor activities in Grosse Ile, Michigan
Grosse Ile is beloved for its scenic outdoors. In fact, Grosse Ile contains 17 parks with over 1,000 acres of parkland and nearly 600 acres of preserved, open land. Boating is particularly popular on the island, from kayaks to yachts. The Water's Edge Recreation Complex is the most active of Grosse Ile's parks. It includes two swimming pools, an ice rink, a golf course, a marina, kayak launches, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, and more. Other popular parks include Sunrise Park, a small park that's a popular spot for kayaking and canoeing, and the Commons, where many community events, like Concert on the Commons, are held.
Hiking and walking trails go through many of Grosse Ile's parks and open areas. Some options include the Bayview Trail, a half-mile loop at the southern end of the island that's known for birding and scenic views; the Meridian Woods Trail, a trail that runs through 183-acre of forest; and the Grosse Ile Trail, a 6.2-mile paved trail that runs most of the length of the island.
Where to eat in Grosse Ile, Michigan
You'll find several beloved local restaurants on Grosse Ile. Breakfast lovers will want to make a beeline for Kathy's Cafe, one of the island's longest-standing eateries and known for their omelettes and hash browns. Lloyd's Bar & Grill serves fresh seafood and juicy burgers, while Sully's BBQ serves southern barbecue classics like baby back ribs and pulled pork. "Amazing ribs, greens, mac n cheese....everything! So lucky to have found this gem. Feels like I'm back home in Texas," wrote one Yelp reviewer.
Visitors will also find plenty of dessert options and cute cafes, similar to Corktown, Detroit's oldest neighborhood. Carmella's Italian Ice and Creamery is a family-owned, homemade ice cream shop with a rotating sundae menu. Grosse Ile Bakery serves homemade donuts and other pastries, and newcomer East End Café is a coffee shop with popular cinnamon rolls and flavored coffee drinks, like the iced cinnamon toast crunch latte.