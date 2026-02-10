Situated Between Chicago And Madison Lies A Wisconsin Town With Lakes, A Walkable Downtown, And Vintage Charm
There's no formula for what makes a place a popular destination; sometimes it's the little things that make a spot truly shine. Looking for more charming small towns to explore in the Midwest? Elkhorn, Wisconsin, is a homey city with local and family-owned businesses that feels like a blast from the past. Even better, it's in close proximity to several of Wisconsin's most incredible lakes, including the beautiful Lake Geneva, so you can easily get out in nature, too.
Elkhorn is ideal for leisurely walks through its historic downtown. It's rated a 77 on Walk Score, which means that you can easily explore on foot, whether it's stopping by a coffee shop on your way to the park or perusing the town's boutique stores that ooze vintage charm. With a 2026 population of over 10,000 people, Elkhorn is a mix of urban and rural vibes, possibly due to the fact that it's roughly between the much larger cities of Chicago, almost two hours away, and Madison, approximately an hour and a half away.
Things to do in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Elkhorn has a distinctly vintage feel, whether that comes from its historic buildings, many of which are featured on the National Register of Historic Places, or its nostalgic events. Local hangout spots like Friends on the Square, Ketchpaw's Barber Shop, and the Elkhorn Saloon only add to the retro vibes. Located at North Wisconsin Street, Friends on the Square is a homey all-in-one shop where you'll find coffee, smoothies, ice cream, homemade fudge, and small bites. On top of food and treats, you can also pick up boutique items and clothes. When your stomach rumbles, there are several restaurants you can walk to for lunch. Tucked in the historic downtown, Los Tres Hermanos Bar & Grill is a family-owned Mexican restaurant that proudly serves secret family recipes. Less than 10 minutes away, a visit to Webster House Museum offers a deep dive into local history. Here, you'll find antiques and vintage items from the Civil War, Joseph P. Webster's family portraits and possessions, and more.
Located in Veterans' Park, Saturdays on the Square is a weekly farmers market that takes place from Memorial Day through Labor Day annually. Find your fill of local tastes, shop handcrafted items, or snag a souvenir all in this spot. The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is also great for those looking for their next vintage find. The event is set at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and has been delighting locals and tourists alike since 1982. You'll find an average of more than 500 dealers of antique and vintage items, as well as food vendors and food trucks on the premises. They have several dates throughout the year, so make sure to check their website for updates.
Outdoor activities in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Elkhorn is surrounded by a number of lakes and camps that are worth adding to your itinerary. For starters, there's Elkhorn Lake in Babe Mann Park. The park, located south of downtown, includes picnic amenities, hiking and biking trails, and fishing spots. You can also go canoeing on the lake, though swimming isn't allowed.
North of town, you'll find Lake Wandawega and Camp Wandawega. Although Camp Wandawega is better known as a camp for private groups, they're also available to book for what they call a self-guided family camp. This means booking a pair of side-by-side cabins or a three-bedroom cabin, instead of the entire grounds, with access to recreational activities for your personal retreat. Further north, the Lauderdale Lakes cluster provides more water-related activities. Visitors can go fishing, boating, and paddling on Green Lake, Middle Lake, and Mill Lake.
About a 20-minute drive south of Elkhorn, you'll also find Lake Geneva, a dazzling summer getaway with boutiques and fine dining. The city technically covers three lakes, including Delavan Lake, Lake Como, and Geneva Lake. Visitors can look forward to paddling, boating, or fishing. If you still haven't had your fill of European-inspired lake towns, head to Como, nestled next to Geneva Lake and Lake Como, and known for its quiet charm and cozy stays.