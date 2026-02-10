Situated Between Chicago And Madison Lies A Wisconsin Town With Lakes, A Walkable Downtown, And Vintage Charm

Elkhorn has a distinctly vintage feel, whether that comes from its historic buildings, many of which are featured on the National Register of Historic Places, or its nostalgic events. Local hangout spots like Friends on the Square, Ketchpaw's Barber Shop, and the Elkhorn Saloon only add to the retro vibes. Located at North Wisconsin Street, Friends on the Square is a homey all-in-one shop where you'll find coffee, smoothies, ice cream, homemade fudge, and small bites. On top of food and treats, you can also pick up boutique items and clothes. When your stomach rumbles, there are several restaurants you can walk to for lunch. Tucked in the historic downtown, Los Tres Hermanos Bar & Grill is a family-owned Mexican restaurant that proudly serves secret family recipes. Less than 10 minutes away, a visit to Webster House Museum offers a deep dive into local history. Here, you'll find antiques and vintage items from the Civil War, Joseph P. Webster's family portraits and possessions, and more.

Located in Veterans' Park, Saturdays on the Square is a weekly farmers market that takes place from Memorial Day through Labor Day annually. Find your fill of local tastes, shop handcrafted items, or snag a souvenir all in this spot. The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is also great for those looking for their next vintage find. The event is set at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and has been delighting locals and tourists alike since 1982. You'll find an average of more than 500 dealers of antique and vintage items, as well as food vendors and food trucks on the premises. They have several dates throughout the year, so make sure to check their website for updates.