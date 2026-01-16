Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Midwest City With Amish Charm And Vintage Amusement Park Fun

Ohio has a lot of towns named after other places. It's where you'll find Irish-inspired Columbus suburb of Dublin, the walkable, buzzing college town of Athens and the city of Lima, which has a pizza trail and is nicknamed "Bean Town," although it was actually named after the city in Peru. New Philadelphia, Ohio, goes a step further. When tavern keeper John Knisely founded the town in 1804, he didn't just name it after the Pennsylvania city — he laid it out in the same pattern, and even adopted the same names for two of its main streets (High Avenue and Broadway).

Despite these similarities, New Philadelphia isn't just a clone of its namesake. This small Midwest city of about 17,000 people has its own identity, with a vibrant creative scene and a charming downtown full of unique local businesses. One great way to explore is by taking a walking tour of New Philadelphia's murals. There are 25 scattered across downtown, many on the buildings of independent shops. For instance, two murals are at Alley Cats Marketplace, a creative market where 65 local artisans sell artwork, apparel, jewelry, and handcrafted gifts and decor. There are also murals on restaurants like Mustards, a gourmet deli and wine bar, and What's Cooking Cafe, a coffee shop and bakery that serves a rotating selection of delicious desserts.

New Philadelphia is in northeastern Ohio, about a two-hour drive east of Columbus and about the same distance west of Pittsburgh. It's also about 90 minutes south of Cleveland, putting it in easy reach of several large cities that serve as transportation hubs. Along with the art and shopping downtown, New Philadelphia's historic landmarks, proximity to Amish Country, and variety of outdoor entertainment make it an excellent under-the-radar destination for a family vacation.