Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Midwest City With Amish Charm And Vintage Amusement Park Fun
Ohio has a lot of towns named after other places. It's where you'll find Irish-inspired Columbus suburb of Dublin, the walkable, buzzing college town of Athens and the city of Lima, which has a pizza trail and is nicknamed "Bean Town," although it was actually named after the city in Peru. New Philadelphia, Ohio, goes a step further. When tavern keeper John Knisely founded the town in 1804, he didn't just name it after the Pennsylvania city — he laid it out in the same pattern, and even adopted the same names for two of its main streets (High Avenue and Broadway).
Despite these similarities, New Philadelphia isn't just a clone of its namesake. This small Midwest city of about 17,000 people has its own identity, with a vibrant creative scene and a charming downtown full of unique local businesses. One great way to explore is by taking a walking tour of New Philadelphia's murals. There are 25 scattered across downtown, many on the buildings of independent shops. For instance, two murals are at Alley Cats Marketplace, a creative market where 65 local artisans sell artwork, apparel, jewelry, and handcrafted gifts and decor. There are also murals on restaurants like Mustards, a gourmet deli and wine bar, and What's Cooking Cafe, a coffee shop and bakery that serves a rotating selection of delicious desserts.
New Philadelphia is in northeastern Ohio, about a two-hour drive east of Columbus and about the same distance west of Pittsburgh. It's also about 90 minutes south of Cleveland, putting it in easy reach of several large cities that serve as transportation hubs. Along with the art and shopping downtown, New Philadelphia's historic landmarks, proximity to Amish Country, and variety of outdoor entertainment make it an excellent under-the-radar destination for a family vacation.
Experience a simpler life in New Philadelphia
Ohio has the second-largest Amish population in the United States behind neighboring Pennsylvania. Holmes County, about 30 miles to the west of New Philadelphia, is the largest Amish community in Ohio and home to the scenic Amish Country Byway that is perfect for a Midwest road trip. That community extends into the western areas of Tuscarawas County, where New Philadelphia is located, making the town an excellent home base for exploring Ohio's Amish culture.
There are lots of places near New Philadelphia to buy Amish-made goods. The closest is Yoder's Hometown Market, about 5 miles north in the neighboring town of Dover, where you can get Amish-made cheeses, baked goods, and canned items like jams, pickles, and apple butter. For more Amish culture, you can head west down Ohio Route 39 toward Sugarcreek, Ohio's "little Switzerland." Along this road are stores like Weaver's Fine Furniture, which sells authentic hand-crafted Amish furnishings, and Dutch Valley Market, where you can enjoy Amish comfort food, snacks, and cheeses. A bit north is Yoder's Amish Home, where you can tour an Amish farm and top it off with a buggy ride.
The Amish aren't the only ones who live simply. The land that is now New Philadelphia was first settled in 1772 by the Moravians, who built Schoenbrunn Village, Ohio's first Christian settlement. Conflict between the colonists, British forces, and the Delaware Indians forced them to abandon the village in 1777, but the church and cemetery were preserved. Today, Schoenbrunn Village has been reconstructed with log cabins, gardens, a museum, and visitor center where you can learn more about the village's history. It's open on Wednesdays through Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day and an $8 admission ticket gets you access to the full site.
Enjoy New Philadelphia's vintage amusement park and nature
New Philadelphia is built along the Tuscarawas River, a scenic waterway that runs for around 130 miles. Riverview Boat Launch Park, located on the river's north shore near U.S. Route 250, is an ideal launching point for fishing trips, kayak or canoe rides, and other adventures on the water. Adjacent to the boat launch is the New Philadelphia Skate Park, which has ramps and rails for skateboarders and BMX bikers of all skill levels along with open riding areas. If a secluded stroll is more your speed, the Crider Avenue Nature Trail east of town is an easy half-mile loop through a quiet forest that's home to critters like foxes and deer.
Along with these green spaces, New Philadelphia is home to historic Tuscora Park, which is a fun vintage-style amusement park. The park first opened in 1907, and in its early years was advertised as the "Coney Island of Eastern Ohio." It's been a popular destination for affordable family fun ever since. Rides in Tuscora Park include a Ferris wheel, roller coaster, and a 1928 carousel with hand-carved wooden horses, one of the few remaining all-wood carousels in the world. On hot days, you can cool off in one of the three swimming pools or enjoy some ice cream or a milkshake from the concession stand. There's also an 18-hole miniature golf course and an amphitheater where you can listen to free live music on Sundays in the summer. Tuscora Park is open from late May through early September and there's no cost to enter. Instead, each activity is priced separately — and very affordably. As of this writing, each ride only costs $1.50 (or $10 for a booklet of 12 ride tickets) and a day pass to the pool is just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.