Detroit's 5 Best Fried Chicken Eateries With Mouth-Wateringly Crispy Bites, According To Reviews
Detroit, Michigan, is one of the United States' most underrated food cities. From the Greek cuisine in the vibrant and historic neighborhood of Greektown to the Detroit-style pizza at the foodie hotspot of Michigan & Trumbull, the Motor City has a delicious and under-the-radar restaurant scene. Another dish that Detroit specializes in: fried chicken. Whether indulging in the traditional Southern-style crispy fried chicken served at The Crunch World Famous Chicken food truck or the Moroccan flavors at the award-winning bistro Saffron de Twah, Detroit eateries offer a variety of delicious fried chicken styles at a variety of price points.
"Perhaps the world loves fried chicken because there are so many different ways to marinate, season, coat, and fry it," wrote culinary historian Adrian Miller in a 2020 BBC article about the dish's long and complex history. To put together this list of Detroit's five best fried chicken eateries, we read through reviews of dozens of sit-down restaurants, food trucks, and take-out spots in Detroit. So no matter which you dine at, you're all but guaranteed a delicious meal.
The Crunch World Famous Chicken
Detroit's best fried chicken might be found at a simple food truck located in a Dollar Daze parking lot on Livernois Avenue. The Crunch World Famous Chicken food truck serves up classic crispy chicken on a short and simple menu featuring fried chicken legs, thighs, wings, breasts, and tenders as well as a fried chicken sandwich (available in either spicy or classic). Prices are affordable, starting at $1.89 for a single fried chicken thigh. Sandwiches are $7.99, and a 12-piece mix is $21.95.
The Crunch World Famous Chicken has a staggering 4.9 average on Google reviews, with one Google reviewer writing that it's "hands-down one of the best food trucks around! The moment you pull up, you can smell that mouthwatering aroma of perfectly fried chicken. The chicken is crispy, juicy, and seasoned to perfection, exactly what you hope for when you're craving comfort food on the go." YouTuber Detroit Food Review declared the spicy chicken sandwich "one of the best chicken sandwiches that I've ever had, honestly," giving it a score of 9.1 out of 10.
Saffron De Twah
Detroit's modern Moroccan bistro Saffron de Twah is a James Beard semifinalist and an Eater Detroit restaurant of the year. Located on the east side of Detroit, Saffron de Twah is run by Omar Anani and first opened in 2019. The menu features a variety of entrees, but one of the most popular is the Moroccan chicken sandwich, priced at $15 and described as including "fried chicken thigh, berbere spice, caramelized honey butter, harissa slaw, harissa aioli, lemon, [and a] Rising Stars Academy challah bun." The sandwich is a crowd favorite and has been named one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in metro Detroit by Eater.
In addition to its awards, Saffron de Twah has a 4.7 average on Google reviews, a 4.5 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.7 on Yelp. Many reviewers name the Moroccan chicken sandwich specifically. "I've never had anything from Saffron De Twah that wasn't immediately followed with an 'Oh my god, this is amazing.' They have, hands down, the best fried chicken sandwich in Detroit," writes one Google reviewer.
SuperCrisp
For Japanese-style karaage fried chicken, Midtown street food spot SuperCrisp is the place to go. It's run by chef Mike Ransom, who also owns the popular noodle chain Ima's (although fried chicken is not Ima's focus, you'll find some fried chicken karaage dishes on the menu, such as a fried chicken karaage rice bowl). SuperCrisp's chicken sandwich features a yuzu-ginger marinade and twice-fried chicken. It's priced at $13 and is served on a bun with Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, and red onion. The sandwich is available in regular, spicy, Szechuan buffalo, and honey hoisin flavors. Besides the sandwiches, the menu also features fried chicken bites and wings.
Customers rave about SuperCrisp — the spot has a 4.4 average on Google reviews, a 4.5 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.6 on Yelp. "We popped in hungry and ended up having amazing chicken sandwiches (crispiest we ever had) with seasoned fries and Detroit Soda Company drinks," writes one Google reviewer. "A great find and totally recommended!"
Royale with Cheese
Detroit's "Pulp Fiction"-inspired Royale with Cheese restaurant in Midtown is best known for its burgers and movie-themed decor, but fans say its Cuban-style fried chicken sandwiches are the real highlight. According the Detroit Metro Times, co-owners Hass Bazzy and Moe Ettaher opened the restaurant in 2017 near Wayne State's campus. The Vincent Vega fried chicken sandwich ($12.50) is served on a bun with Nablus pickles, romaine, Cajun aioli, and a blend of American and Swiss cheese. A sweet and spicy variation, the Marsellus Wallace (also $12.50), adds a fried egg, roasted jalapeños, and sweet chili butter for "a unique flavor explosion," per the menu.
Royale with Cheese has a 4.5 average rating on Google reviews, a 4.2 on Yelp, and a 4.6 on Tripadvisor. "I can't recommend the Marcellus Wallace sandwich enough. Possibly the best chicken sandwich I have ever had," writes one Yelp reviewer. "Will certainly be back!"
Pollo Chapin
You'll find Pollo Chapin in Detroit's Mexicantown, a historic neighborhood with vibrant cuisine, murals, and festivals. The eatery is sometimes described as "no-frills"; it's housed in a nondescript beige building, and the inside features just a few simple tables and chairs. But fans say the taste of the Guatemalan-style fried chicken is something special. Prices range from $7.99 for two pieces of chicken chapin and fries to $14.99 for chicken milanesa with two salads and a roll.
Pollo Chapin has a 4.4 average rating on Google reviews and a 4.2 on Yelp. "The fried chicken is delicious and reminds me of the type of fried chicken your grandma would cook," writes one Yelp reviewer. The restaurant has also been recognized as one of the best places for crispy fried chicken by Eater Detroit and is frequently recommended on Reddit's r/Detroit. One Redditor calls it "fried chicken so good it will change your life."
Methodology
We began by reviewing the best-of lists from Eater Detroit (which offers both a list for the best fried chicken in metro Detroit and the best fried chicken sandwiches in metro Detroit) as well as multiple Reddit threads on r/Detroit. Then, we researched each restaurant to confirm that they're still in operation, that fried chicken is featured on their menu, and that they're located in Detroit itself, not a nearby city such as Dearborn or Plymouth. Finally, we looked at each restaurant's reviews on Google reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to confirm that crispy fried chicken is a highlight of the menu before ranking the restaurants by average review.