Detroit's 5 Best Fried Chicken Eateries With Mouth-Wateringly Crispy Bites, According To Reviews

Detroit's best fried chicken might be found at a simple food truck located in a Dollar Daze parking lot on Livernois Avenue. The Crunch World Famous Chicken food truck serves up classic crispy chicken on a short and simple menu featuring fried chicken legs, thighs, wings, breasts, and tenders as well as a fried chicken sandwich (available in either spicy or classic). Prices are affordable, starting at $1.89 for a single fried chicken thigh. Sandwiches are $7.99, and a 12-piece mix is $21.95.

The Crunch World Famous Chicken has a staggering 4.9 average on Google reviews, with one Google reviewer writing that it's "hands-down one of the best food trucks around! The moment you pull up, you can smell that mouthwatering aroma of perfectly fried chicken. The chicken is crispy, juicy, and seasoned to perfection, exactly what you hope for when you're craving comfort food on the go." YouTuber Detroit Food Review declared the spicy chicken sandwich "one of the best chicken sandwiches that I've ever had, honestly," giving it a score of 9.1 out of 10.