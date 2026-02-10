Pennsylvania's Top-Rated Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Cozy Philadelphia Gem With European Charm

In Port Richmond, Philadelphia's "Little Poland," is a cozy gem boasting traditional Polish cuisine with a modern local twist. Guy Fieri named it his favorite restaurant in Pennsylvania (per Lovefood) after a 2020 visit to Mom-Mom's on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where he called the Philly cheesesteak pierogi a "legitimate groundbreaking destination dish" (via the Food Network video on YouTube). If you're planning to hit the five best places to get a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, consider including Mom-Mom's on the itinerary for its iconic pierogis.

Self-taught Polish-American chefs Kaitlin Wines and Ryan Elmore started Mom-Mom's as a food cart in 2013 to bring Polish food to younger generations and people who aren't familiar with it. The eatery is named after Wines' grandmother, Mom-Mom. Wines and Elmore developed the pierogi recipe themselves, and they were able to open a brick-and-mortar shop in Bridesburg in 2018 in addition to running the food cart.

Although that location closed in 2021, they opened a new restaurant in Port Richmond, a neighborhood that's been home to Polish immigrants and their descendants since the 1800s. Besides the top-notch food, Mom-Mom's offers a charming atmosphere, all enhanced by a friendly staff willing to make suggestions for those who aren't yet familiar with this Eastern European cuisine.