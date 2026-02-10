Pennsylvania's Top-Rated Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Cozy Philadelphia Gem With European Charm
In Port Richmond, Philadelphia's "Little Poland," is a cozy gem boasting traditional Polish cuisine with a modern local twist. Guy Fieri named it his favorite restaurant in Pennsylvania (per Lovefood) after a 2020 visit to Mom-Mom's on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where he called the Philly cheesesteak pierogi a "legitimate groundbreaking destination dish" (via the Food Network video on YouTube). If you're planning to hit the five best places to get a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, consider including Mom-Mom's on the itinerary for its iconic pierogis.
Self-taught Polish-American chefs Kaitlin Wines and Ryan Elmore started Mom-Mom's as a food cart in 2013 to bring Polish food to younger generations and people who aren't familiar with it. The eatery is named after Wines' grandmother, Mom-Mom. Wines and Elmore developed the pierogi recipe themselves, and they were able to open a brick-and-mortar shop in Bridesburg in 2018 in addition to running the food cart.
Although that location closed in 2021, they opened a new restaurant in Port Richmond, a neighborhood that's been home to Polish immigrants and their descendants since the 1800s. Besides the top-notch food, Mom-Mom's offers a charming atmosphere, all enhanced by a friendly staff willing to make suggestions for those who aren't yet familiar with this Eastern European cuisine.
What to know about eating at Mom-Mom's
On Google, Mom-Mom's has a 4.8 rating. One user writes, "The pierogis were out of this world, the cheesesteak pierogis are a must try," while another gushes about the catering service that Mom-Mom's provided for their wedding. Besides the cheesesteak Pierogi, Mom-Mom's offers traditional Polish fare like kapusta pierogis (with sauerkraut and mushrooms), spicy kielbasa, and pickle soup. The restaurant can also accommodate vegans, as well.
Mom-Mom's operates with Carbon Copy Brewing, offering beer, wine, and cider. Philly is filled with secret places to explore, and perhaps this craft beer and homemade pierogi combo is enough to add Mom-Mom's to that list. If you want to stay in, you can order food for pick-up or delivery online. Alternatively, if you're interested in exploring Philly's food markets, you can check out the Reading Terminal Market, which boasts the "best sandwich in America."
The restaurant is open in the afternoon and evenings Wednesday through Sunday, but it's best to check the website for the exact hours. You can also buy frozen pierogis and dishes to make at home whenever you want. The restaurant even offers instructions on how to properly cook everything so you can channel your own inner Mom-Mom.