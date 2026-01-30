Philadelphia's 5 Hands-Down Best Secret Spots To Explore

Philadelphia has some stellar museums, and one of its most underrated is the Wagner Free Institute of Science. It is, as you might have guessed from the name, free to enter, and it's a natural history museum with over 100,000 specimens. It dates back to the 1850s when William Wagner, a longtime collector, gave lectures in the name of making education available to all. That tradition lives on in this museum, where you can find everything from mastodon teeth to rattlesnake hides. It's still set up in the style of a Victorian museum with exhibits arranged in "a systematic display in which specimens and cases were arranged so that visitors and researchers moved from simpler to more complex organisms and through geologic time."

Those who visit seem to love it. One person posted on Tripadvisor, "I want to share because I want others to see how cool this place is. None of the Philly locals I know even realize this place exists, so I would like to get the word out." Another reviewer said, "Such a gem, everything is in beautiful wooden casing, and you can just smell the history of the place."

While you don't have to pay to get in, the preference is for visitors to register online for their visit, though you're also free to walk in. It's open Tuesday to Friday and seasonally on the first Saturday of the month; make sure to check the website for when it's open.