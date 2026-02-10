5 Highly-Rated Luggage Sets You Can Buy At Costco For Under $200
It's no secret that we love Costco for affordable finds, especially when it comes to luggage. The member's club is known for some great travel bargains, from trendy but reliable Samsonite suitcases to compact and durable Yeti duffel bags that are perfect for a weekend escape. And while a single suitcase is great, sometimes you just want a matching set to travel in style.
If you're looking to replace an old set or invest in something new, Costco has a wide range of luggage sets. Savvy travelers who want to spend less without sacrificing quality will appreciate the well-reviewed items available from respected brands like Calpak and Traveler's Choice. To help you narrow down your choices, we've reviewed Costco's offerings and pulled together five of the most highly rated luggage sets for $200 or less.
From the vintage-trunk flair of a Swissgear set to a whimsical backpack and carry-on by Lego that are perfect for young travelers, these suitcases straddle the line between affordable and functional, proving that reliable luggage doesn't have to cost a fortune. It's also worth adding that all of the pricing is based on what is available at the time of writing on the Costco website, with the possibility of finding even better deals directly at your local warehouse.
Traveler's Choice Two-Piece Hardside Spinner Set
With over 800 reviews, the Traveler's Choice Granville II Two-piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set is the most-reviewed luggage set on Costco's website. The hardside spinners earned an impressive 4.5 stars and currently cost just $169.99, making them an affordable, well-regarded option for anyone looking to switch up their baggage. Available in navy, gray, and purple, the set includes a 21-inch and a 29-inch expandable spinner with Hinomoto wheels.
These wheels are often found in higher-end brands and are known for their silence and great maneuverability on smooth surfaces. Their inclusion is just one of several special touches that make this luggage duo stand out. The smaller carry-on features an integrated USB-C port for easy charging, and both pieces make packing easy thanks to multiple pockets. Not only do the suitcases have the classic middle dividers and tie-down straps, but they also feature a PVC pouch perfect for storing toiletries or wet clothes and a separate laundry pocket.
Some reviewers are disappointed with the size of the carry-on, stating that it is smaller than expected, and they would prefer a bag closer to the maximum allowed TSA size. Others insist that it actually fits much more than expected. Some reviewers compliment the smooth wheels and handling, noting that the lightweight materials make it easy to keep luggage underweight even when packing a lot. "When I first got this set, I was worried that it wouldn't stand up to the abuse and the multitude of trips I make throughout the year, but it seems to be taking the travel with ease," writes one reviewer. "I love how easily it rolls, no crashes or spills at the airport and works on multiple flooring types."
Swissgear Two-Piece Hardside Spinner Trunk Set
If you're looking for a little vintage flair, the trunk design of this Swissgear Two-piece Hardside Spinner Trunk Luggage Set may do the trick. Currently retailing for $199.99, the set features a 19-inch carry-on and a 26-inch spinner bag, both of which are expandable. The exterior detailing recalls the trunk travel of yesterday, bringing a bit of extra charm to the luggage.
Inside, compression panels help keep everything in place, while convenient features like a separate zippered wet pocket and mesh shoe pockets help divide items. The spacious checked bag has a 69-liter capacity, allowing you to fit everything you'd need for a long trip away from home. The larger bag also has a side handle in addition to the telescopic handle, making it easy to pick up and place on a luggage stand or bed for unpacking. While the Costco website indicates that the luggage has an integrated TSA lock, several reviewers point out that this is not the case.
The Swissgear luggage set earns a respectable 4.3 stars across 660 reviews, with reviewers enjoying how easy the suitcases are to maneuver thanks to the spinner wheels. Others appreciate the interior pockets and dividers that allow them to organize their items. However, several Costco customers mention having issues with the side handle on the larger bag, which broke in several cases. Still, overall they seem pleased with this affordable luggage, writing, "I have had this luggage for over a year and they are so stylish and very well made. The construction is what to expect from Swiss Gear."
Calpak Evry Eight-Piece Luggage Bundle
At just $179.99, our next set is an incredible bargain because it includes eight pieces. The Calpak Evry Eight-piece Luggage Bundle not only includes two suitcases, but it also contains everything you need to keep yourself organized while packing. Available in four colors, it includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch large suitcase. The hardshell luggage is also expandable up to 2 inches, ensuring that you'll have plenty of room to fill your bags with souvenirs.
In addition, Calpak's set includes three packing cubes, a luggage tag, a laundry bag, and a shoe bag. Both bags include integrated TSA security locks, so there's no need to buy separate locks. An internal divider with multiple pockets also gives plenty of options for storage and separation while packing.
The affordable luggage set earned 4.5 stars across over 150 reviews, with customers appreciating the roominess of the suitcase, as well as the quality of the accessories. "I travel weekly so my luggage goes through a lot and so far it has held up much better than my Samsonite luggage," raves one reviewer. "It's really lightweight and the wheels are very good quality." While the overall feedback is good, one criticism that some users have is that the suitcases scratch easily, which is something to keep in mind when purchasing.
Lego Expandable Carry-on and Backpack Set
Whether you're a kid at heart or just want bags that stand out from the crowd, this clever carry-on set by Lego might just be for you. Selling online for just $99.99, the Lego Expandable Carry-on and Backpack Luggage Set is a great option for anyone looking to travel light. The trolley and backpack come in red, yellow, and blue, boasting a whimsical design that makes them look like a Lego brick. Beyond the cute design, the bags have staying power.
Users gave the set a 4.7 star rating across more than 300 reviews, where they rave about the adorable design. Particularly popular for children and teens, reviewers note that the backpack is on the small side, so it is really better suited to younger travelers. The 22-inch carry-on has an integrated TSA lock and expands for extra space, though some reviewers feel that the brick design gives up valuable storage space, which make it more ideal for a weekend getaway rather than a long trip.
One reviewer writes, "I was impressed with the level of quality as it is sturdy and has a good zipper and lock. While it is a little smaller than normal carry-on suitcases to have the Lego look on the front, I think for a kid it is the perfect size." It's worth noting that several reviewers mention finding the Lego carry-on and backpack set for significantly less in the store, making it worth the trip to your local Costco to see if it's in stock.
Delsey Paris Two-Piece Hardside Spinner Set
Delsey Paris is well regarded for its durable, affordable luggage, and its Accelerate Two-piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set is no exception. Currently priced at $189.99, this set comes with a spacious 22-inch carry-on and a large 30-inch suitcase, making it the largest duo on our list. The set comes in two shades of gray or red, has a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell, and shock-absorbent 360-degree spinner wheels.
The suitcases have a sleek, modern design with a lined divider and gold accents in the interior that add an elegant touch. The clamshell-style large suitcase is incredibly spacious, with a 101-liter capacity and the ability to expand. Inside, the divider has multiple pockets, including a space for shoes, as well as an integrated TSA lock on the exterior. The lining can also be removed and washed in order to keep the suitcase fresh and clean after a long travel journey.
With over 300 reviews, the Delsey Paris set at Costco earns 4.3 stars, as customers are impressed by the durability of the bags and how well they rolled through the airport. "The wheels glide and slide super easily and quietly. I could push the bag without even opening the telescoping handle," writes one reviewer. On the negative side, several reviewers found that the suitcases scratched quite easily, and some had issues with zippers breaking. Still, the overall consensus is that this Delsey Paris set from Costco is a great option if you are looking for spacious, affordable spinners that roll well.
Methodology
To put together this list of five highly-rated luggage sets at Costco for under $200, we turned to the retailer's website to search the luggage category, honing in on those that were priced under our target amount. We then looked at the number of reviews, focusing on items that had at least 100 reviews and a minimum of four stars.
While each luggage set had its pros and cons, by scanning the user reviews, we were able to paint an accurate picture of each item, including positive and negative aspects of the purchase. However, all the sets on the list, even with their faults, had overall positive reviews, ensuring that you can feel good about making your purchase.