5 Highly-Rated Luggage Sets You Can Buy At Costco For Under $200

It's no secret that we love Costco for affordable finds, especially when it comes to luggage. The member's club is known for some great travel bargains, from trendy but reliable Samsonite suitcases to compact and durable Yeti duffel bags that are perfect for a weekend escape. And while a single suitcase is great, sometimes you just want a matching set to travel in style.

If you're looking to replace an old set or invest in something new, Costco has a wide range of luggage sets. Savvy travelers who want to spend less without sacrificing quality will appreciate the well-reviewed items available from respected brands like Calpak and Traveler's Choice. To help you narrow down your choices, we've reviewed Costco's offerings and pulled together five of the most highly rated luggage sets for $200 or less.

From the vintage-trunk flair of a Swissgear set to a whimsical backpack and carry-on by Lego that are perfect for young travelers, these suitcases straddle the line between affordable and functional, proving that reliable luggage doesn't have to cost a fortune. It's also worth adding that all of the pricing is based on what is available at the time of writing on the Costco website, with the possibility of finding even better deals directly at your local warehouse.