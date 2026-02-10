The Two NFL Stadiums With The Cheapest Beer Are Both Located In Ohio, According To A Study

There's nothing better than cracking open a cold one as you watch your football team play — and hopefully win. But the cost of that beer can vary hugely depending on the stadium. In a 2025 study by 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan, the Indianapolis sports radio station looked at the price of a 16-ounce beer at every NFL stadium in the country, discovering that the two with the cheapest beers are both located in Ohio.

Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, has the cheapest beer of all NFL stadiums, at just $6.80. In second place was Huntington Bank Field, home of the Cleveland Browns, with a beer clocking in at $7.15. Per the study, the average price for a beer at an NFL game in 2025 was $10.75.

This study prompted plenty of humorous online commentary about these two Ohio teams. One Reddit user says, "Well. Time to be a Bengals fan." Others joke about the performance of the teams, in particular the Cleveland Browns. The Fan remarks that the Cleveland Browns have "Low prices to ease long-suffering fans," while another Reddit user quips, "Browns is so low because you need to be drunk to watch them." Win or lose, at least Ohio football fans can appreciate cheap beer at these stadiums.