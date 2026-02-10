The Two NFL Stadiums With The Cheapest Beer Are Both Located In Ohio, According To A Study
There's nothing better than cracking open a cold one as you watch your football team play — and hopefully win. But the cost of that beer can vary hugely depending on the stadium. In a 2025 study by 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan, the Indianapolis sports radio station looked at the price of a 16-ounce beer at every NFL stadium in the country, discovering that the two with the cheapest beers are both located in Ohio.
Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, has the cheapest beer of all NFL stadiums, at just $6.80. In second place was Huntington Bank Field, home of the Cleveland Browns, with a beer clocking in at $7.15. Per the study, the average price for a beer at an NFL game in 2025 was $10.75.
This study prompted plenty of humorous online commentary about these two Ohio teams. One Reddit user says, "Well. Time to be a Bengals fan." Others joke about the performance of the teams, in particular the Cleveland Browns. The Fan remarks that the Cleveland Browns have "Low prices to ease long-suffering fans," while another Reddit user quips, "Browns is so low because you need to be drunk to watch them." Win or lose, at least Ohio football fans can appreciate cheap beer at these stadiums.
Cost variations among stadiums around the U.S.
The Beer Thrillers note the cost of living as an important factor in determining beer prices. Stadiums in major cities like New York City and Washington, D.C., are pricier than in cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland, since the cost of living is higher. Cleveland was ranked the most budget-friendly city in the U.S., so it's logical that their stadium has some of the cheapest beer in the country.
Cincinnati may be more well-known for having the most spectacular street art in America and the oldest zoo in Ohio. But its cheap beer may be a new attraction for the city. One Reddit user notes that it's "Cheaper to drink at the Bengal's stadium than a restaurant or club." Low prices could possibly draw in non-fans to Paycor Stadium for a budget-friendly round of beers.
On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive beer is at Commanders Field, home of the Washington Commanders — a beer here will cost about $16.49. BetMGM joked on Instagram that the "Commanders have to pay for their new stadium somehow." The cost of living in Washington, D.C., is 39% higher than the U.S. average, according to Payscale. So, it's not surprising that stadium beer is significantly more expensive than the affordable Midwest travel destination of Cleveland and the nearby Cincinnati.