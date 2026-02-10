Washington's Mysterious Mounds Near Tacoma Are A Peculiar Landmark Of Strange Beauty
In the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve of Washington State, 45 miles southwest of Tacoma, there is a peculiar, 5-square-mile assortment of earthen humps, sometimes called "soil pimples." Known as Mima mounds, these agglomerations of silt, sand, and pebbles are covered in prairie grass, from 2 to 7 feet tall and up to 40 feet wide. But their origin remains a mystery.
Since the mid-19th century, scientists have been positing explanations for these geological anomalies. Theories include the fantastical-sounding suncups, referring to sediments collected in ice and snow pits, and frost polygons, ice created in gaps in the cracked earth before melting. Some researchers have credited earthquake waves, others think ancient glacial outbursts were responsible. There's no archeological evidence to support the theory that the mounds were Native American burial grounds, as once thought. Then there are extraterrestrial explanations that are fun to consider without having any basis in fact.
One theory — or more specifically, hypothesis — that picked up momentum in the 1940s is known as the "gopher hypothesis," which suggests that the mounds were caused by a population of pocket gophers who built little hills as they burrowed and foraged amid the prairies. The gophers would then compact the hills, even climbing them to avoid floods during torrential rains.
Visiting the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve
Part of the fun of exploring this pretty and quite otherworldly geological wonder is coming up with your own ideas about the Mima mounds. Maybe it's a work of landscape art or a star map devised by a lost civilization? Maybe it resulted from a subterranean beast poking grooves in the earth's crust? Your mind will likely go spinning with such theories as you wander through the grasslands, mounds, and oak woodlands of the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve.
For short visits, there's an observation deck and a half-mile path offering views of the mounds, as well as a north loop trail of similar length. Travelers who want a more in-depth look should hit the longer 1.5-mile trail that traverses the mounds, where they can appreciate the shape and scale of this unique landform. Spring is arguably the best season here, when wildflowers bloom across the rolling grasslands, and on clear days, you may be able to spot the two volcanoes presiding over the prairies: the notoriously volatile Mount St. Helens, with a hike that's equal parts breathtaking and dangerous, and Mount Rainier, the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."
Colorful signage is found at the interpretive center, with information on the geology, ecology, and native mythology of the mounds. Upon request, site stewards are also available to lead guided tours. If you're coming by car, Tacoma is the nearest large city to the Mima mounds, but Olympia, Washington's vibrant state capital, is even closer at just 20 minutes away. Just note that you'll need a Washington State Discover Pass ($11.50 per day or $50 for a year) to access the area.