Washington's Mysterious Mounds Near Tacoma Are A Peculiar Landmark Of Strange Beauty

In the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve of Washington State, 45 miles southwest of Tacoma, there is a peculiar, 5-square-mile assortment of earthen humps, sometimes called "soil pimples." Known as Mima mounds, these agglomerations of silt, sand, and pebbles are covered in prairie grass, from 2 to 7 feet tall and up to 40 feet wide. But their origin remains a mystery.

Since the mid-19th century, scientists have been positing explanations for these geological anomalies. Theories include the fantastical-sounding suncups, referring to sediments collected in ice and snow pits, and frost polygons, ice created in gaps in the cracked earth before melting. Some researchers have credited earthquake waves, others think ancient glacial outbursts were responsible. There's no archeological evidence to support the theory that the mounds were Native American burial grounds, as once thought. Then there are extraterrestrial explanations that are fun to consider without having any basis in fact.

One theory — or more specifically, hypothesis — that picked up momentum in the 1940s is known as the "gopher hypothesis," which suggests that the mounds were caused by a population of pocket gophers who built little hills as they burrowed and foraged amid the prairies. The gophers would then compact the hills, even climbing them to avoid floods during torrential rains.