Wisconsin's 'Loon Capital Of The World' Is A Scenic Escape With Lakes, Trails, And Peaceful Vibes
Many travelers may know Minnesota as the Midwest's "Land of 10,000 Lakes" with breathtaking drives. But the bodies of water don't dry up when you cross the state line toward Wisconsin — in fact, upon reaching southern Iron County, you'll be surrounded by acres of pristine lakes. The sense of tranquility here will put your mind at ease, and the best place to base your escape is the scenic town of Mercer. This peaceful destination is the ultimate place to reconnect with nature. Just you and your rod waiting for a fish to take the bait — that's what the Northwoods are all about.
Some people call Mercer the "Heart of the Northwoods," while others refer to it as the "Loon Capital of the World" thanks to its high concentration of the aquatic birds. With so many lakes found within the area, it comes as no surprise that these birds choose to swim and nest here. Mercer takes pride in that statement so much that you can visit the 16-foot Claire d' Loon statue in town. While birdwatchers try to spot as many of these species as they can, anglers set their fishing equipment, boaters launch their vessels into the water, and kayakers enjoy a smooth glide. There's also a vast network of hiking trails to explore. Mercer takes it back to basics, allowing you to truly disconnect and detox from your daily routine.
The closest major city to Mercer is Duluth, Minnesota, a stunning outdoor refuge with lake views. This is the most convenient choice if you're flying into town — Duluth International Airport is two hours and 45 minutes away. In terms of accommodations, you have multiple options, such as Pine Noel Resort, Loon Haven Resort, and Great Northern Hotel, all of which have a lakeside location.
Mercer has several lakes for your enjoyment
Mercer is home to multiple lakes, making it easy to switch up your fishing spots. First, try your luck at the 181-acre Mercer Lake, which has a maximum depth of 24 feet. Common catches here include musky, panfish, northern pike, largemouth bass, and walleye — you might even reel in sturgeon and smallmouth bass. Those with a boat, kayak, or canoe can get on the water from the dock situated on the northern bank. Glide toward the western shore, and you'll end up in the shallow parts covered with water lilies — just make sure not to get stuck.
The 148-acre Grand Portage Lake is teeming with similar species — panfish, musky, largemouth and smallmouth bass — equipped with a dock for boats and kayaks. You can also take in the lake vistas from Carow Park. Martha Lake, on the other hand, covers 146 acres just east of Grand Portage. With depths of up to 55 feet, this lake is home to the same species you'll find in the others. While you catch walleye and musky, others can go for a canoe ride or paddleboarding on the water.
Echo Lake is the largest in town, featuring 205 acres of surface. You can start from the launch pad at the lake's southern tip, with more fishing opportunities for the same varieties. This area offers excellent birdwatching, with species like gray jays, least flycatchers, wood thrushes, and northern warblers soaring overhead. As for the smallest body of water in Mercer, San Domingo is a quaint, 36-acre lake where you can soak in the peace and quiet while catching panfish, northern pike, and largemouth bass. Mercer is also the gateway to the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage, which boasts almost 14,300 acres of surface just 30 minutes away.
Explore and hike around Mercer, Wisconsin
The dense forests and waterfronts of the Northwoods make for wonderful hikes, and the land surrounding Mercer offers several trails. The Camp Mercer CCC Trail, located in the Northern Highland – American Legion State Forest, is a 3.6-mile loop with 22 interpretive signs that teach you about the local history. Shared by campers, backpackers, and bikers, this path traces the Manitowish River — come winter, and it turns into a cross-country skier's dream. The Frog Lake SNA 187 Trail explores the same area, stretching for 2.5 miles. The out-and-back trail is a lovely way to bask in the calmness on an easy hike.
The MECCA 7 Mile Loop takes you through forests, marshes, rivers, bridges, and hills, perfect for both summer and wintertime visitors. The ever-changing scenery makes it ideal to see the different landscapes of the region. If you're visiting between July and November, follow the 5.8-mile Powell Trail for gorgeous foliage. The Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area has some great hikes as well, like the out-and-back Deadhorse Trail. Spanning 6.8 miles, this route can be completed on foot, by bike, or on snowshoes. If this is too long a trek, opt for the shorter, cut-through path instead, which condenses the total distance to a 1.8-mile loop.
The Hidden Rivers Trail to Turtle Point is worth tackling, too, with beautiful panoramas and forested sections. One hiker described their experience: "The trail was an easy hike through shade and trees to a gorgeous point with water views almost all around." The Northwoods invite a slower pace, making it easy to expand your trip with a visit to nearby Tomahawk. This scenic Wisconsin city is the gateway to the Northwoods, with fairytale charm and a walkable downtown just around an hour and a half from Mercer.