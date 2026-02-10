Wisconsin's 'Loon Capital Of The World' Is A Scenic Escape With Lakes, Trails, And Peaceful Vibes

Many travelers may know Minnesota as the Midwest's "Land of 10,000 Lakes" with breathtaking drives. But the bodies of water don't dry up when you cross the state line toward Wisconsin — in fact, upon reaching southern Iron County, you'll be surrounded by acres of pristine lakes. The sense of tranquility here will put your mind at ease, and the best place to base your escape is the scenic town of Mercer. This peaceful destination is the ultimate place to reconnect with nature. Just you and your rod waiting for a fish to take the bait — that's what the Northwoods are all about.

Some people call Mercer the "Heart of the Northwoods," while others refer to it as the "Loon Capital of the World" thanks to its high concentration of the aquatic birds. With so many lakes found within the area, it comes as no surprise that these birds choose to swim and nest here. Mercer takes pride in that statement so much that you can visit the 16-foot Claire d' Loon statue in town. While birdwatchers try to spot as many of these species as they can, anglers set their fishing equipment, boaters launch their vessels into the water, and kayakers enjoy a smooth glide. There's also a vast network of hiking trails to explore. Mercer takes it back to basics, allowing you to truly disconnect and detox from your daily routine.

The closest major city to Mercer is Duluth, Minnesota, a stunning outdoor refuge with lake views. This is the most convenient choice if you're flying into town — Duluth International Airport is two hours and 45 minutes away. In terms of accommodations, you have multiple options, such as Pine Noel Resort, Loon Haven Resort, and Great Northern Hotel, all of which have a lakeside location.