Wisconsin's 'Gateway To The Northwoods' Is A Scenic City With Fairytale Charm And A Walkable Downtown
The Northwoods are as magical as they come, brimming with glittering lakes, lush forests, and a glacial landscape that looks like a scene from a storybook. Whether you're discovering the 800-mile trail system at Wisconsin's one-of-a-kind Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest or the beautiful lakes and concrete park in the small city of Phillips, this region is a magnet for nature lovers searching for new adventures. One of these is in Lincoln County, with a charm unlike any other: welcome to "The Gateway to the Northwoods." Tomahawk captivates visitors with its serene lake and riverfront, pedestrian-friendly downtown area, and ethereal attractions.
Originally inhabited by the Chippewa tribe, Tomahawk was founded by William H. Bradley and incorporated in 1891. The town quickly attracted job seekers due to the thriving lumber industry — during this period, the annual lumber output reached up to 75 million feet. Nowadays, when you go for a downtown stroll, you'll spot the Tomahawk Historical Society Museum, housed in the very first school opened in the town. The park overlooking Lake Mohawksin is named after Bradley, in recognition of his efforts in developing Tomahawk. As wonderful as it is to explore the area on foot, the surrounding bodies of water offer boating, kayaking, and swimming.
Getting to Tomahawk from Green Bay takes two hours, while Madison is farther at two hours and 45 minutes. If you're driving from Milwaukee, expect to be on the road for 3.5 hours — in that case, opt for an overnight stay instead of a day trip. Book a room at AmericInn by Wyndham or Rodeway Inn and Suites — or, savor the lakefront vistas at Duck Point Resort, Centerstone Resort, or Lakeview Shores Resort. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest airport is Rhinelander–Oneida County Airport, located about 30 minutes northeast of Tomahawk.
Take a walk through Downtown Tomahawk, Wisconsin
The heart of Tomahawk is its downtown district, which you can easily navigate on foot. Stores and boutiques abound, with the first stop being Auntie Em's Resale and Consignment. From quirky tea sets and vintage kitchenware to home decor and accessories, this store has plenty of unique finds. HMM Boutique is your one-stop shop for women's apparel — think fitted tops, snug sweaters, corduroy dresses, and graphic tees. Their swimwear collection has summer essentials, while their colorful jewelry turns any basic fit into a cool look. Those looking for high-quality loungewear will love the selection at Honeycomb L.O.F.T. They also have lovely earth-toned planters that bring a sense of peace into your living space.
For souvenir shopping, The Knot Haus Gift Gallery is the place to be. The products vary from knitting materials and wall hangings to accessories and knick-knacks. If you want to buy a special gift for a special someone, Tomahawk's Touch of Gold might have what you need — be it a lab-grown diamond ring, freshwater pearl bracelet, or gold-plated necklace.
Every downtown needs a coffee shop, and What's Brewin' is the local favorite. Give their stroopwafel coffee and camo mocha a shot, or stick to the tried-and-true cappuccino. Northwoods Cafe and Coffeehouse is another spot worth checking out. Get one of their fall specials like the maple praline matcha or spiced vanilla latte — don't forget to order a ham-berry bagel with your drink. Up North Nutrition, on the other hand, makes healthy shakes in a variety of flavors. Try a fruity concoction like lemon blueberry or a peanut butter-based shake. Pine Tree Supper Club, Nacho's Mexican Grill, and Shorthorns Bar and Grill are all top dining choices. As for your evening drink, Sideways Wine and Craft Beer has you covered.
Tomahawk's outdoor spaces are fairytale-esque
Tomahawk is home to a hidden gem that's exclusive to falltime tourists. Kelley Castle is a once-a-year opportunity, open just for one weekend in the autumn. The mastermind behind the fantasy castle is Pete Kelley, who began building the whimsical attraction in 1994. Plan your getaway around this time to visit the castle. You'll cross a small pedestrian bridge to get to the property — while Kelley Castle isn't an ancient landmark, the moat will have you thinking it dates back to the medieval period.
The waterfront Bradley Park is as enchanting as the castle. Follow the 2.3-mile loop trail to admire the woodlands and the radiant lake — don't be surprised if birds start singing to you. When you crave the riverfront, head to Sara Park to enjoy camping, hiking, biking, and fishing. Want to check out the putting green? Make your way to Inshalla or Edgewater Country Club to take a swing.
Daring escapes from the bad guys are a staple of many fairytales, and you can pretend you're getting away from the villain by hopping on an ATV and riding away. The Harrison Hills ATV Trail features more than 50 miles of roads to explore, taking you deep within the Northwoods. Other times, the fairytale has a chapter where the protagonists are sharing a moment on the lake — and if you didn't go boating, did you really visit Tomahawk? Glide across Lake Mohawksin or Spirit River Flowage in a kayak or boat for a romantic sunset cruise — the Tomahawk River offers just as scenic rides. Meanwhile, anglers can fish for walleye, musky, and northern pike at Deer Lake. Needless to say, Wisconsin hides some of the most incredible lakes and rivers for the perfect Midwest summer vacation, all of which deserve equal attention.