Wisconsin's 'Gateway To The Northwoods' Is A Scenic City With Fairytale Charm And A Walkable Downtown

The Northwoods are as magical as they come, brimming with glittering lakes, lush forests, and a glacial landscape that looks like a scene from a storybook. Whether you're discovering the 800-mile trail system at Wisconsin's one-of-a-kind Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest or the beautiful lakes and concrete park in the small city of Phillips, this region is a magnet for nature lovers searching for new adventures. One of these is in Lincoln County, with a charm unlike any other: welcome to "The Gateway to the Northwoods." Tomahawk captivates visitors with its serene lake and riverfront, pedestrian-friendly downtown area, and ethereal attractions.

Originally inhabited by the Chippewa tribe, Tomahawk was founded by William H. Bradley and incorporated in 1891. The town quickly attracted job seekers due to the thriving lumber industry — during this period, the annual lumber output reached up to 75 million feet. Nowadays, when you go for a downtown stroll, you'll spot the Tomahawk Historical Society Museum, housed in the very first school opened in the town. The park overlooking Lake Mohawksin is named after Bradley, in recognition of his efforts in developing Tomahawk. As wonderful as it is to explore the area on foot, the surrounding bodies of water offer boating, kayaking, and swimming.

Getting to Tomahawk from Green Bay takes two hours, while Madison is farther at two hours and 45 minutes. If you're driving from Milwaukee, expect to be on the road for 3.5 hours — in that case, opt for an overnight stay instead of a day trip. Book a room at AmericInn by Wyndham or Rodeway Inn and Suites — or, savor the lakefront vistas at Duck Point Resort, Centerstone Resort, or Lakeview Shores Resort. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest airport is Rhinelander–Oneida County Airport, located about 30 minutes northeast of Tomahawk.