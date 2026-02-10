Alabama's 'Land Of 1,000 Waterfalls' Is An Underrated Forest With Breathtaking Natural Beauty

Regardless of the time of year you visit, you'll want to make time to see the nearly 30-foot-tall Sougahoagdee Falls (pictured above), which is one of the park's most popular waterfalls. To get there, you'll need to hike the Sougahoagdee Falls Trail, an easy 3.4-mile out-and-back that follows the river where you'll see other waterfalls along the way.

But you can do more than just chase waterfalls at Bankhead. The forest has other natural wonders to gawk at, including the sandstone bluffs that tower up to 100 feet high, as well as small caves and breathtaking scenic overlooks. You can kayak down the Sipsey River, which will take you past tree-lined shores and soaring limestone canyons, or go horseback riding through fields of wildflowers. You can even zoom on a motorcycle along the thrilling Bankhead National Forest Loop, also known as the Devil's Triangle of the South for its twisty mountain roads.

At just a little over an hour away from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, it's possible to visit the national forest as part of a day trip from the city, but you may want to plan to stay a couple of days so that you can give yourself ample time to cross as many of those thousand waterfalls off your list as you can. Within an hour of the forest you can find both developed camping and hotel options, not to mention cute towns with both waterfalls and walkable downtowns, like Gadsden. The forest is also only about 50 miles from the outdoor activities and futuristic space center you'll find in Huntsville.