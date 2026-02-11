Kayak From One Cozy San Juan Island Inn To Another In Washington's Puget Sound

While the state of Washington may be best known for its deep forests, rugged national parks, and bucket-list volcanoes, it's also a haven for aficionados of the ocean. The state's 3,026 miles of coastal shoreline include some of America's best beaches, beautiful bays, natural fjords, and an awe-inspiring cape accessible via this scenic tribal byway with ocean views.

The star of the show, however, is arguably Puget Sound. This massive estuary consists of a collection of inlets and channels, stretching south from Admiralty Inlet, past the city of Seattle, all the way to Olympia. Despite this definition, many conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts refer to a broader geographic area when discussing the sound, including Hood Canal and the San Juan Islands.

Home to an array of wildlife, including sea lions, porpoises, and orcas, the San Juan Islands are an outdoor-lover's dream. Consisting of several hundred islands that rise from the waters of northern Puget Sound (the southern part of the Salish Sea), these beautiful islands vary in shape and size. Their beauty and relative isolation make them the ideal getaway, and the islands are also dotted with lovely inns designed for just that purpose. The only catch is that you can reach the San Juans only by ferry or private boat. But if you're really feeling adventurous, why not grab a paddle and explore them via kayak?