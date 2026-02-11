Kayak From One Cozy San Juan Island Inn To Another In Washington's Puget Sound
While the state of Washington may be best known for its deep forests, rugged national parks, and bucket-list volcanoes, it's also a haven for aficionados of the ocean. The state's 3,026 miles of coastal shoreline include some of America's best beaches, beautiful bays, natural fjords, and an awe-inspiring cape accessible via this scenic tribal byway with ocean views.
The star of the show, however, is arguably Puget Sound. This massive estuary consists of a collection of inlets and channels, stretching south from Admiralty Inlet, past the city of Seattle, all the way to Olympia. Despite this definition, many conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts refer to a broader geographic area when discussing the sound, including Hood Canal and the San Juan Islands.
Home to an array of wildlife, including sea lions, porpoises, and orcas, the San Juan Islands are an outdoor-lover's dream. Consisting of several hundred islands that rise from the waters of northern Puget Sound (the southern part of the Salish Sea), these beautiful islands vary in shape and size. Their beauty and relative isolation make them the ideal getaway, and the islands are also dotted with lovely inns designed for just that purpose. The only catch is that you can reach the San Juans only by ferry or private boat. But if you're really feeling adventurous, why not grab a paddle and explore them via kayak?
Enjoy a kayaking excursion in the San Juans
The arresting scenery in the San Juans draws kayakers from far and wide, especially those keen on doing multi-day trips. While there are plenty of camping opportunities, it's also possible to spend your nights at an inn. Several tour companies make this easy by offering van-supported inn-to-inn kayaking experiences, taking care of the logistics so guests can paddle by day and doze in comfort at night.
San Juan Kayak Expeditions offers a 5-day expedition that includes San Juan, Lopez, and Orcas — the three biggest in the chain. You'll also explore smaller islands such as Shaw, Blind, the sandstone coves of Sucia, and Yellow Island, which is owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy. In addition to nice inns, good food is a feature of the trip, including a dinner at the James Beard-nominated Matia Kitchen. "This was the perfect way to see the San Juan Islands," raved one happy patron on Tripadvisor. "Overall, this was a top rate, high quality, fun and educational trip with gorgeous scenery from the water level. My wife and I would do this again in a heartbeat."
Crystal Seas Kayaking also offers several inn-to-inn trips ranging from 2 to 6 days, with no previous paddling experience necessary. While kayaking is the main focus, these tours also offer activities such as hiking, swimming, a whale-watching tour, and happy hours when you can sample locally produced beer and wine. You're also likely to spot plenty of wildlife, including harbor seals, sea lions, porpoises, bald eagles, otters, and even giant marine mammals, as reported by this reviewer on Tripadvisor: "Then of course, there were the whales! We watched them heading north, continually breaching as they went!"
Sleep peacefully in a San Juan inn
While nothing can beat the thrill of kayaking through icy waters and seeing a pod of orcas breaking the surface in the distance, ending the day at a cozy, comfortable accommodation is a great way to top it off. Luckily, there is no shortage of excellent places to stay in the San Juans, and both companies take advantage of this.
San Juan Kayak Expeditions books its guests in a few choice properties that are sure to deliver a good night's rest. Located on Lopez Island, The Lopez Islander Resort is a full-service stay offering rooms and suites with balconies and front porches, while Pebble Cove Farm on Orcas Island is not just a rustic island inn with a private beach and hot tub, but also an animal sanctuary.
Crystal Seas Kayaking also puts up their guest in some nice local spots, including the sleek and modern Friday Harbor House, which is perched on a bluff overlooking the ferry dock in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, along with the classic and luxurious Outlook Inn on Orcas Island, an underrated mix of lush forest, glimmering lakes, and incredible adventure.