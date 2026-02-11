Montana's Quiet Camping Haven Is An Unsung State Park With Fishing And Boating
"I'm in love with Montana. For other states, I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection. But with Montana it is love." This enduring sentiment comes from John Steinbeck's travelogue, "Travels with Charley," about his 1960 road-trip across 34 states. And with rambling wilderness and outdoorsy parks, plenty of travelers would agree Montana's beauty can seem unreal. Nicknamed "Big Sky Country," this is where travelers head for the stunning vistas at Glacier National Park (also known as the Crown of the Continent) or retreat to charming mountain towns with endless recreation. But if unsung splendor is more your thing, consider heading to the Tongue River Reservoir State Park in southeastern Montana instead.
Occupying 642 acres of land west of its namesake reservoir, this unassuming park is packed with just as much absorbing scenery — checkered with rolling hills, idyllic prairies, striking red shale, and juniper canyons for diverse terrain — but with far fewer crowds. Of course, while the great views are just one reason to visit this reserve, its array of outdoor activities pretty much seals the deal. Whether you plan to cruise along from bank to bank, set your rods for some solid catches, cool off on a hot summer day, or simply pitch a tent by the enchanting music of the Tongue River (or "the Tongue" as the locals call it), it's a dreamy blend of recreation and relaxation here.
There's an $8 per-car entrance fee at Tongue River Reservoir State Park (open every day), and if you're just walking in without a vehicle, that fee is $4. With about 100,000 annual visits (compared to more than 3 million visits at Glacier National Park) and modest 1% year-on-year growth in tourism, this underrated refuge promises a peaceful yet adventurous retreat for crowd-averse travelers.
Camping, cabins, and nature views at Tongue River Reservoir State Park
Tongue River Reservoir State Park's six campgrounds offer 164 sites, all nestled near the riverfront for pretty views and easy water access. "Wide area for each space. I found it quiet even on a full weekend. Really well laid out," writes one camper on Dyrt who visited in June. Other reviewers on Google also backed the spacious layout of these campgrounds, but also noted there was no shade at most sites, so be prepared with appropriate gear.
The campgrounds accommodate RVs, tents, and walk-ins and have common vault toilets, dump stations, and potable water; there are no showers. There are 95 reservable spots in the peak season (from mid-May until the third week of September), while all sites are walk-ins in the low season. Furthermore, 81 of the reservable spots are 30 or 50-amp electric sites, and 27 of them offer double occupancy for those needing to power multiple RVs or are in larger groups. Your four-legged friends may join you, but must be on a leash. Those planning to camp during the off-season should prepare for limited amenities at the reserve, including fewer hookup sites and no dump stations or potable water.
Looking for more comfort? Settle into one of the three cozy, year-round cabins that have great water views. Amenities include two rooms (one with a full-sized bed and the other with a bunk bed), a picnic area, a fire ring, and electricity and heat. Water is available seasonally at the common facility, and pets aren't allowed. If you're ready to hunker down for the night, campsites start at $14 per night, and cabins start at $50 at the time of writing.
Get ready to make a splash at the Tongue Reservoir
There's plenty of fun to be had at the Tongue Reservoir, which offers clear and calm waters that particularly call out to boaters. Be it a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, you can launch your vessels from the two boat ramps at the park and spend the day gliding across the lake. Do a bit of birdwatching as you cruise along — with species like blue herons, ospreys, kingbirds, bald eagles, mallards, white pelicans, and more spotted at the lake. All watercraft must be inspected before they float Montana's waters, but you can skip the process by renting a boat from the park's marina. The marina is also stocked with fishing supplies, groceries, snacks, firewood, and some lovely souvenirs to take home.
Meanwhile, licensed anglers can have success and fun year-round — both ice-fishing and fly-fishing are popular options. The reservoir is teeming with species like trophy walleye, crappie, northern pike, bass, trout, black and yellow bullhead, and channel catfish, and you can reel them in from your boat or the shoreline. Other fun water-based activities are windsurfing, tubing, and swimming (only allowed at Sand Point).
Getting to this low-key retreat is also straightforward. It's only a two-hour drive away (via well-connected highways) from the dynamic, urban, and scenic hub of Billings, Montana, making for a speedy escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The mountain town of Sheridan, Wyoming, is around half an hour away, so you are still within proximity of urban amenities.