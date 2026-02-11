Montana's Quiet Camping Haven Is An Unsung State Park With Fishing And Boating

"I'm in love with Montana. For other states, I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection. But with Montana it is love." This enduring sentiment comes from John Steinbeck's travelogue, "Travels with Charley," about his 1960 road-trip across 34 states. And with rambling wilderness and outdoorsy parks, plenty of travelers would agree Montana's beauty can seem unreal. Nicknamed "Big Sky Country," this is where travelers head for the stunning vistas at Glacier National Park (also known as the Crown of the Continent) or retreat to charming mountain towns with endless recreation. But if unsung splendor is more your thing, consider heading to the Tongue River Reservoir State Park in southeastern Montana instead.

Occupying 642 acres of land west of its namesake reservoir, this unassuming park is packed with just as much absorbing scenery — checkered with rolling hills, idyllic prairies, striking red shale, and juniper canyons for diverse terrain — but with far fewer crowds. Of course, while the great views are just one reason to visit this reserve, its array of outdoor activities pretty much seals the deal. Whether you plan to cruise along from bank to bank, set your rods for some solid catches, cool off on a hot summer day, or simply pitch a tent by the enchanting music of the Tongue River (or "the Tongue" as the locals call it), it's a dreamy blend of recreation and relaxation here.

There's an $8 per-car entrance fee at Tongue River Reservoir State Park (open every day), and if you're just walking in without a vehicle, that fee is $4. With about 100,000 annual visits (compared to more than 3 million visits at Glacier National Park) and modest 1% year-on-year growth in tourism, this underrated refuge promises a peaceful yet adventurous retreat for crowd-averse travelers.