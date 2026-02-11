Hawaii's Beautiful Coral Reefs Are Doing A Lot More Than Entertaining Snorkelers

When you think of Hawaii, you likely can't help but visualize never-ending aquamarine waters, lush forests, and coffee farm tours alongside scenic vistas. However, the Aloha State's offerings don't end terrestrially, because a magical and colorful world teems with life beneath the surface. With more than 410,000 acres of coral reefs in the Hawaiian islands (85% of all the reefs in the U.S.) providing for a flourishing marine ecosystem, there's nothing like swooping down below the waves with your fins, mask, and a snorkel to see this paradise. Parrotfish, yellow tangs, reef triggerfish, technicolor wrasses, seals, whales, dolphins, and more are flitting about the waters in Hawaii while you're reading this. There are even locations where you can see Hawaiian green sea turtles drifting beside you as you snorkel.

When there are warm ocean temperatures all year, there's never a bad time to witness these vibrant reefs and the animals wandering about them. While the reefs will stun you on any visit, know that their presence is also doing something more meaningful than just blowing you away with their beauty. As per a 2025 study published by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), coral reefs act as excellent shock absorbers for strong currents and waves. This means they protect coastal communities from flooding and the shoreline from degradation.

The researchers conducted a hydrodynamic field experiment on the island of Molokai — which harbors the longest fringing coral reef of the Aloha State – in 2018, when two powerful hurricanes hit the Pacific Ocean. The results noted that the fringing reefs reduced the wave intensity by up to 80% by the time any storm surges reached the shores. In conclusion, what tourists typically see as an impressive scenic highlight also plays a significant role in protecting us against natural disasters.