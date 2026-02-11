Wyoming's Once-Thriving Coal Town Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town With Explorable Ruins

Unlike many restored or curated ghost towns in the American West such as Shaniko, Oregon's former "Wool Capital of The World" reborn as a hotel and shopping destination, Gebo has been left largely untouched after its collapse. When coal production ground to a halt in the late 1930s, families packed up over the following decades. Their homes and shops were slowly surrendering to the passing of time and the region's harsh weather conditions.

By the early 1970s, what remained of the town had decayed so badly that local authorities decided to demolish much of the site. Besides a few scattered foundations and remnants of buildings, the best-preserved part of Gebo is its cemetery, which continues to receive occasional visitors, as testified by the small tributes dotting the graves. The site contains about two hundred of them, many still marked with readable headstones — among them, you will be able to spot the graves of dozens of children who died from illnesses that are now largely eradicated.

Because the town is so remote, immersed in the wild desertic landscapes of central Wyoming, and far from main roads and popular attractions, very few people make the journey each year — meaning it's easy to have the place almost entirely to yourself. There are no guided tours, ticket booths, or information panels. However, you must be extremely careful when visiting the site. Many remnants are fragile and have stood largely exposed to the elements for decades, so it's important to stick to the main paths and watch your step among crumbling foundations.