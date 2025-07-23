Hidden In Texas' Chisos Mountains And Big Bend Is An Abandoned Ghost Town With A Vibrant Art Community

The American West is sprinkled with ghost towns from bygone boom-and-bust eras. In the mid-19th and early-20th centuries, towns popped up quickly to accommodate prospectors and new industries, with some of the best-preserved offering stunning vestiges of the Old West. Agriculture, natural resources, railroads, and entrepreneurial enterprises influenced myriad communities that came and went, some of which we can still visit today. In far West Texas, you'll find the welcoming town of Terlingua — sometimes called Terlingua Ghost Town — a surprisingly lively destination for a place that was once abandoned.

Terlingua's ghost town comprises the site of the former Chisos Mining Company, established in 1903 to extract quicksilver, also known as liquid mercury. By the late 1930s, production had begun to decline, and by the end of 1942, the company was bankrupt. The mine stopped producing altogether by the end World War II, when much of the metal was sold for scrap. Today, you can roam around various remaining buildings and sites, including a cemetery that holds the distinction of being one of the most-photographed in Texas.

At just a little more than 1 acre, the cemetery's makeshift, folk art character comes through in hand-decorated grottos made from local stone along with simple crosses that mark the final resting places of early Terlingua residents. While the conditions for the quicksilver miners were likely pretty deplorable by today's standards, we're afforded a unique glimpse into the past of this remote place. If you're in the area on November 2, wander over to the cemetery for the celebration of Día de Los Muertos — Day of the Dead — during which the gravesites are illuminated with candles and visitors make offerings of flowers and mementos to honor those who have passed on.