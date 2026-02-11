Florida's Bioluminescent Lagoon Is An Ethereal Gem On The Treasure Coast
From the Northern Lights to lunar eclipses, there are many spectacular natural phenomena to experience around the world. In the United States, one of the easiest to view is bioluminescence — when marine creatures and insects undergo a chemical reaction that lights up the surrounding water with a blue-green glow. If you're eager to see mesmerizing bioluminescent waves in person, one of your best bets is to head to Florida. And one of the top spots in the state is Indian River Lagoon, an ethereal gem on the Treasure Coast where you can kayak through glowing water after dark.
Extending 156 miles across Florida's east coast from New Smyrna Beach (in the north) to West Palm Beach (in the south), the shallow lagoon is part of the Canaveral National Seashore, one of the longest undeveloped shorelines in the state. A brackish body of water, home to wildlife habitats including mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrass meadows, the Indian River Lagoon is considered one of the most biodiverse estuaries in North America. That's part of the reason it's such a fantastic spot to observe bioluminescence, especially during the summer months between June and September, when the calm, warm lagoon is literally a hot spot for plankton that light up the water after dark.
When conditions are optimal, visitors can see the phenomenon from points on the shoreline, including Parrish Park in Titusville. "If you stop by after dark during the summer," wrote one local on Google, "it's a great place to view the bioluminescent algae." But many travelers agree that the best way to see bioluminescence in the area is to get out on a kayak.
Experience the glowing water of Indian River Lagoon
While it's possible to do a self-guided excursion on the lagoon, for the best experience and educational insights, it's hard to beat a guided nighttime tour. A few local outfitters offer trips, including Get Up and Go Kayaking, which runs 1.5-hour clear kayak tours ($99 per adult, $69 per child) in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Each 10-person outing is led by two knowledgeable guides, and in addition to witnessing bioluminescence, participants often spot dolphins and manatees. "The clear bottom kayaks are such a unique combination with the bioluminescent atmosphere," commented one traveler. "We were also lucky enough to see a rocket launch and two huge shooting stars!"
Another great option for a guided excursion on the lagoon is the Titusville-based BK Adventure, which runs several bioluminescent-themed tours in the area. The three-hour Sunset Kayaking tour (from $85 per person) around Merritt Island highlights manatees and glowing water after nightfall, and the calendar of excursions runs through the winter. "We saw glowing jellyfish under a blanket of stars and moonlight," said one recent participant on Google. "It was beautiful, we even saw a crazy bright comet fly by."
For the most ethereal experience, consider booking a tour during a new moon, when stars and bioluminescent waters shine even more brightly than usual. (And try to avoid going right after a rainfall or storm, which can create the opposite effect). On all nighttime kayaking excursions, it's best to wear quick-dry clothes and water shoes, and bring insect repellent, a towel, a flashlight, and a water bottle. If you're interested in similar experiences in the impossibly blue waters of the Caribbean, find out more about boating, swimming, and snorkeling on Jamaica's Luminous Lagoon, one of the world's most vibrant bioluminescent destinations.