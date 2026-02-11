Florida's Bioluminescent Lagoon Is An Ethereal Gem On The Treasure Coast

From the Northern Lights to lunar eclipses, there are many spectacular natural phenomena to experience around the world. In the United States, one of the easiest to view is bioluminescence — when marine creatures and insects undergo a chemical reaction that lights up the surrounding water with a blue-green glow. If you're eager to see mesmerizing bioluminescent waves in person, one of your best bets is to head to Florida. And one of the top spots in the state is Indian River Lagoon, an ethereal gem on the Treasure Coast where you can kayak through glowing water after dark.

Extending 156 miles across Florida's east coast from New Smyrna Beach (in the north) to West Palm Beach (in the south), the shallow lagoon is part of the Canaveral National Seashore, one of the longest undeveloped shorelines in the state. A brackish body of water, home to wildlife habitats including mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrass meadows, the Indian River Lagoon is considered one of the most biodiverse estuaries in North America. That's part of the reason it's such a fantastic spot to observe bioluminescence, especially during the summer months between June and September, when the calm, warm lagoon is literally a hot spot for plankton that light up the water after dark.

When conditions are optimal, visitors can see the phenomenon from points on the shoreline, including Parrish Park in Titusville. "If you stop by after dark during the summer," wrote one local on Google, "it's a great place to view the bioluminescent algae." But many travelers agree that the best way to see bioluminescence in the area is to get out on a kayak.