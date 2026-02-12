Tucked Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is A Michigan City With A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown And Midwest Charm
Michigan is called the Great Lakes State for a reason, boasting over 3,200 miles of shoreline on four of those wondrous bodies of water. There are plenty of locations throughout the state worth checking out, like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the nearby Traverse City — a scenic lake city with an underappreciated wine scene — and the massive-yet-sparsely-populated Upper Peninsula, which USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards named the best place for both snow and fall colors. However, Michigan's versatility and variety beyond the lakes might still be underappreciated.
For instance, there are a large number of picture-perfect Michigan towns that prove the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. While it might not be on that list, Pure Michigan calls Milan one of the top historic towns to explore near Ann Arbor, which is 16 miles northwest. Milan is a historic Michigan town that was named after an Italian city by early French settlers. They hoped to make wine from the wild grapes that grew along the River Raisin (which they also named), so they called the township Milan.
Located under an hour from Detroit, Milan is a quaint town of around 6,000 residents, with walkable downtown streets, great eats, relaxing parks, and enjoyable experiences a short drive in any direction. Stop by for a quality meal and a walk in the park on your way between Toledo (37 miles south) and Ann Arbor — one of the most charming and walkable college towns in the Midwest. Alternatively, you can stay at a hotel and make Milan a weekend trip. You can bring the family, do some hiking, and wander the historic downtown.
Enjoying downtown Milan, Michigan
In tree-lined downtown Milan— with its historic two-story brick buildings — a lot of action happens around Main and Wabash Streets. Near the intersection of those two, you'll find The Owl, one of the best coffee shops in the area. It's the perfect place to grab a morning latte and croissant, but it's buzzing all day, so stop by to enjoy the outdoor seating at midday or make it your evening spot for a cocktail and live music. Right down the block, you'll find burgers, pizza, highly-rated Mexican food, shawarma, and the Life is Sweet Bakery and Cafe, which serves up fresh baked goods and sandwiches on bread made in-house.
If the weather permits, take your sandwiches, cookies, and coffee to nearby Wilson Park for a picnic. There you'll find 35 acres of relaxing paths, pavilions, sports fields, and frisbee golf on the Saline River and Ford Lake. If you've got young ones to entertain, head over to The Play Station in the heart of downtown. It's an indoor space where kids can play in the gymnastics area or get creative with the magnetic tiles, while parents relax with a cup of coffee at the cafe. Adventure, Ink is a comic book and gaming store downtown that is another fun stop for kids and adults alike.
To dive into the history of Milan, check out the Hack House Museum, which will make you feel like you've stepped into the late Victorian era. Built in 1888, the property belonged to one of Milan's founding families and now showcases the architecture, furniture, decorations, and landscaping of the time. Once evening comes, there are plenty of eateries downtown for dinner. One highly rated local favorite is Original Gravity, where you can enjoy a turkey pesto sandwich and a pint.
More parks, nature preserves, and Midwest fun nearby
In Michigan, you're never far from a lake or a pristine escape into nature, and Milan is no exception. For those looking to skip the hotel and do some camping, the KC Campground offers a balance of the great outdoors and creature comforts. The 20-acre spot has cabins, space for big rigs or tents, and is an all-in-one summer getaway with activities galore. There's mini golf, weekend hayrides, basketball courts, a swimming pool, a small lake for paddle boats or fishing, and evening events like movie nights or ice cream socials.
If you want to go deeper into nature, there are many options close by as well. Just north of town, the Sandra Richardson Park is a well-maintained and massive outdoor space with hiking trails, soccer fields, peaceful forest ponds, and picnic tables. The Mooreville Preserve has easy hikes along rivers with gigantic sycamore trees, and the Draper-Houston Meadows Reserve is another nearby oasis. With the Saline River meandering through, there are boardwalks and trails through wetlands, prairies, and forests, ideal for birdwatching, nature photography, or simply a peaceful stroll.
Depending on the season, a unique and family-friendly experience can be found at the Wasem Fruit Farm. There, you can spend an afternoon picking your own apples, pumpkins, or tart cherries to take home. The family-owned farm also sells cider and a wide range of donuts, like apple, blueberry, or pumpkin, with different frosting options. Head to the family orchard yourself, or get its products from the stand at the Ann Arbor Farmers' Market.