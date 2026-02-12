Tucked Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is A Michigan City With A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown And Midwest Charm

Michigan is called the Great Lakes State for a reason, boasting over 3,200 miles of shoreline on four of those wondrous bodies of water. There are plenty of locations throughout the state worth checking out, like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the nearby Traverse City — a scenic lake city with an underappreciated wine scene — and the massive-yet-sparsely-populated Upper Peninsula, which USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards named the best place for both snow and fall colors. However, Michigan's versatility and variety beyond the lakes might still be underappreciated.

For instance, there are a large number of picture-perfect Michigan towns that prove the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. While it might not be on that list, Pure Michigan calls Milan one of the top historic towns to explore near Ann Arbor, which is 16 miles northwest. Milan is a historic Michigan town that was named after an Italian city by early French settlers. They hoped to make wine from the wild grapes that grew along the River Raisin (which they also named), so they called the township Milan.

Located under an hour from Detroit, Milan is a quaint town of around 6,000 residents, with walkable downtown streets, great eats, relaxing parks, and enjoyable experiences a short drive in any direction. Stop by for a quality meal and a walk in the park on your way between Toledo (37 miles south) and Ann Arbor — one of the most charming and walkable college towns in the Midwest. Alternatively, you can stay at a hotel and make Milan a weekend trip. You can bring the family, do some hiking, and wander the historic downtown.