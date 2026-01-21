The 5 Most Charming And Walkable College Towns In The Midwest

In spring or fall, during homecoming or freshman week, there is a certain buzz and hope-filled air to college towns that attracts visitors of all ages. With the vast majority of Big Ten schools located in the Midwest, it should come as no surprise that college life is thriving across the region. On top of that, host towns usually tend to benefit greatly from the energy higher education institutions bring to the community. While many college cities predate their campuses, and were busy hubs of industry before the students moved in (take Ann Arbor in Michigan and Bloomington, Indiana), a few towns sprouted up alongside their academic chairs — and owe their existence to the disciplines that have been taught there for decades, or even centuries.

To come up with a list of the five most charming and walkable towns, we relied on editorial articles and independent user rankings, as well as painstakingly consulting walkability index websites, such as WalkScore, and manually inspecting actual walking times on Google Maps. All the locations listed below are college towns frequently mentioned for their welcoming campuses and positive atmosphere, and have a WalkScore of 85/100 and above.