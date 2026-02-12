The Catskills' Largest Campground Is A Lakefront Gem With Mountain Trails And Stunning Views

New York's Catskill Mountains are brimming with both views and outdoor activities that will help you reset. From hidden waterfalls offering refreshing swims to forest preserves boasting scenic trails and serene ponds, this 700,000-acre wilderness is what dreamy nature escapes are made of. For those truly looking to immerse themselves in these pristine landscapes, there's nothing like pitching a tent at the Catskills' largest campground — the woodsy North-South Lake Campground — where awe-inspiring mountain scenery and hours of outdoor fun collide.

Nestled near the escarpment (a cliff or steep hillside where the elevation changes dramatically), this rustic retreat has a multi-faceted terrain, where seven camping loops center around the namesake reservoir. A total of 213 shaded tents and RV sites are spread across the large campground for a secluded experience. "Neighbors are close enough that you feel safe from bears or predators (I was solo camping), but far enough that you feel like you have privacy," writes one reviewer on Google. The campground operates seasonally, from May to October, and overnight rates stand at $22 per night, alongside a $5 out-of-state nightly surcharge (as of this writing), with reservations opening nine months in advance. Plan and book early, since these campsites — especially ones with uninterrupted lakefront views — fill up fast.

For eager city escapees, this enticing change of scenery is a quick drive away — about one to three hours from major hubs like New York City, Albany, and Hartford. Visitors flocking here can imagine their days filled with lazy paddling on the lake, reeling in solid catches, picnicking, or exploring nearby trails that lead to scenic overlooks. Bringing a car also makes it easy to explore charming mountain towns, like Tannersville.