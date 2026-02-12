The Catskills' Largest Campground Is A Lakefront Gem With Mountain Trails And Stunning Views
New York's Catskill Mountains are brimming with both views and outdoor activities that will help you reset. From hidden waterfalls offering refreshing swims to forest preserves boasting scenic trails and serene ponds, this 700,000-acre wilderness is what dreamy nature escapes are made of. For those truly looking to immerse themselves in these pristine landscapes, there's nothing like pitching a tent at the Catskills' largest campground — the woodsy North-South Lake Campground — where awe-inspiring mountain scenery and hours of outdoor fun collide.
Nestled near the escarpment (a cliff or steep hillside where the elevation changes dramatically), this rustic retreat has a multi-faceted terrain, where seven camping loops center around the namesake reservoir. A total of 213 shaded tents and RV sites are spread across the large campground for a secluded experience. "Neighbors are close enough that you feel safe from bears or predators (I was solo camping), but far enough that you feel like you have privacy," writes one reviewer on Google. The campground operates seasonally, from May to October, and overnight rates stand at $22 per night, alongside a $5 out-of-state nightly surcharge (as of this writing), with reservations opening nine months in advance. Plan and book early, since these campsites — especially ones with uninterrupted lakefront views — fill up fast.
For eager city escapees, this enticing change of scenery is a quick drive away — about one to three hours from major hubs like New York City, Albany, and Hartford. Visitors flocking here can imagine their days filled with lazy paddling on the lake, reeling in solid catches, picnicking, or exploring nearby trails that lead to scenic overlooks. Bringing a car also makes it easy to explore charming mountain towns, like Tannersville.
Gorgeous mountain trails near North-South Lake Campground
Tucked in a relaxing, winding valley, the North-South Lake Campground boasts a web of hilly trails and iconic sights. Most of them are rocky and tackle moderate elevation gains, so pack your best outdoorsy footwear to wander here. Once you're ready, set your eyes on the easy 1.7-mile Boulder Rock and Catskill Mountain House trail, where the first stop — the abandoned site of the former Catskill Mountain House hotel — is at 0.25 miles. This historic attraction, which doubles as a scenic overlook, is where you can enjoy commanding views of the Hudson River Valley's rolling hills, giving a peek into the scenery that visitors to this former accommodation savored through its glittering run in the 19th century. Boulder Rock sits higher, rewarding hikers with more elevated panoramas of a similar landscape.
Another Catskills gem you can access via this network of trails is the 260-foot Kaaterskill Falls, which is one of America's oldest tourist attractions. This two-tiered, spectacular waterfall features some of the highest cascades in New York, and it can be reached via a 4.3-mile loop hike, starting at the Schutt Road trailhead on the western edge of the campgrounds.
Alternatively, you can traverse a longer 7.2-mile trail, where you make a loop from Catskill Mountain House and Boulder Rock, pass through some stunning sections of the escarpment's ridges, take a small detour to the Kaaterskill Falls, and then end at the South Lake section of the campgrounds. Despite the challenge of the 1,400-foot elevation gain and a four-hour commitment, the rewarding vistas make it a crowded path. "Really enjoyed this one! The waterfalls were beautiful, and the foliage was in full effect! Views were fantastic as well!" writes one reviewer on AllTrails. Overall, this route is rated 4.8 out of 5 by 2000+ reviewers on the website.
Best lakeside activities and amenities at the North-South Lake Campground
Hiking — though recommended — isn't the only way to keep you occupied and immersed in these gorgeous surroundings. The lakeside retreat has its fair share of other activities and amenities to keep visitors entertained. Boaters can launch their vessels and zip between banks, provided their watercrafts are non-motorized. Rentals are also available on-site, so there's no need to drag down your paddles. Meanwhile, fishing is another solid pastime, as you can reel in some successful catches (with a valid license, of course!), like tiger muskellunge, panfish, bullhead, crappie, yellow perch, and chain pickerel, among others.
Those who find the waters tempting can also make a splash at the lake and jump in for a swim at the two beach areas of the campgrounds. There are no lifeguards on duty, so it is advised that you stay cautious when you explore the region. Each of the sites has tables and fireplaces, but you can find reservable picnic pavilions right at the lakeside as well, so leisurely days by the water are promised, even if you secure a site within the woods. Hot showers and flush toilets are also amenities the campground offers, although there are no hookups at any of the sites.
On Dyrt, reviewers praise the campground for its well-maintained facilities and friendly park rangers, alongside awe-inspiring foliage views during autumn. "Have wanted to come here for years and finally decided to snag the last weekend that they're open for the season. End of October, the leaves are still incredible, and there are great hikes in the area, including right from the site!" wrote one camper on Dyrt. While the summer season has its balmy nights, the fall (late September to October) has fiery scenery, as well as fewer crowds, making it perfect for a serene lakeside getaway.