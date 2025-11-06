The Catskills' Wild Haven Is This Nature Preserve Full Of Mountain Trails And Serene Ponds
New York's Catskills region is full of under-the-radar gems, like the dreamy town of Windham and Hobart, a charming village dedicated to book lovers. If you're going to the Catskills for its nature, don't miss Willowemoc Wild Forest. This wild haven is full of woodland trails and picture-perfect ponds that draw hikers, birders, and mountain bikers.
Willowemoc Wild Forest is a 14,800-acre nature reserve nestled in the southwest corner of the larger Catskill Park, which covers 700,000 acres of wilderness. Neighboring towns include Rockland, Denning, Hardenburgh, and Neversink, a small town that's home to chic resorts. The forest's proximity to New York City — about a 2.5-hour drive, depending on traffic — makes it an attractive weekend getaway for city-dwellers.
Within the Willowemoc Wild Forest, you'll find six ponds, a trout stream, and forty miles of trails. The hills draw hikers who prefer a more moderate terrain compared to the nearby mountains. In winter, the forest draws cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers; in fact, it's home to the region's most expansive snowmobile system.
Visiting Willowemoc Wild Forest
Willowemoc Wild Forest is open for recreation year-round, and it's always free to visit. There are several parking areas located near trailheads; Waneta Lake Parking Area is wheelchair-accessible, while the other parking areas are not.
Willowemoc Wild Forest offers many recreation opportunities, but it's particularly popular with hikers thanks to its numerous trails welcoming everyone from beginning hikers to experts. Many trails are kid-friendly, too. AllTrails reviewers remark on the stunning scenery, particularly in the fall, and how quiet many of the trails are. "Always love this trail system. So beautiful and easy to navigate," writes one frequent hiker. Depending on the weather and time of year, it can get buggy, so bring bug spray with you.
You don't have to spend your day hiking to enjoy the forest. Birders report spotting pine siskins, red crossbills, ravens, and red-breasted nuthatches while anglers praise the trout. Others come to the area simply to enjoy some peace and quiet while surrounded by nature. "It doesn't get much better than this. If you're looking for country and beauty, this is your place," writes one Google reviewer. "I guess if I had one word to describe it, it would be serenity."