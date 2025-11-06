The Catskills' Wild Haven Is This Nature Preserve Full Of Mountain Trails And Serene Ponds

New York's Catskills region is full of under-the-radar gems, like the dreamy town of Windham and Hobart, a charming village dedicated to book lovers. If you're going to the Catskills for its nature, don't miss Willowemoc Wild Forest. This wild haven is full of woodland trails and picture-perfect ponds that draw hikers, birders, and mountain bikers.

Willowemoc Wild Forest is a 14,800-acre nature reserve nestled in the southwest corner of the larger Catskill Park, which covers 700,000 acres of wilderness. Neighboring towns include Rockland, Denning, Hardenburgh, and Neversink, a small town that's home to chic resorts. The forest's proximity to New York City — about a 2.5-hour drive, depending on traffic — makes it an attractive weekend getaway for city-dwellers.

Within the Willowemoc Wild Forest, you'll find six ponds, a trout stream, and forty miles of trails. The hills draw hikers who prefer a more moderate terrain compared to the nearby mountains. In winter, the forest draws cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers; in fact, it's home to the region's most expansive snowmobile system.