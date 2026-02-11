New Jersey's Last Drive-In Movie Theater Is The Nostalgic Gem Of The State

Get your warm blankets ready, fluff your cozy pillows, and hop in your car with the biggest trunk — Delsea Drive-In in New Jersey is the last of its kind, where you'll feel like you've entered the 1950s. Think Danny and Sandy in "Grease," minus the high school drama. It's the ultimate throwback that makes for a romantic date night or unique family outing.

While a typical New Jersey visit involves walking down the longest boardwalk in the world or playing slots at a flashy Atlantic City casino, Delsea gives your itinerary a wholesome twist. An hour's drive inland from Atlantic City, Delsea is located in the affordable Vineland neighborhood, surrounded by lush trails and serene lakes. Vineland allows you to explore a more local side to the larger-than-life state, where you'll quickly discover how one of New Jersey's hidden gems can become your most prized memory.

There are just over 300 operable drive-ins left across the country, and some states don't have any at all. When an establishment like Delsea remains standing, it becomes an iconic staple in the Garden State. It was built in 1949 and still earns accolades today, as it was voted runner-up for the "Best Drive-In Theater of Summer 2025" on USA Today's 10Best list. From classics like "Beetlejuice" to trendy premieres like Taylor Swift's "Party of A Showgirl" release, Delsea blends the past and present, offering film fanatics a modern experience in a timeless environment.