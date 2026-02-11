New Jersey's Last Drive-In Movie Theater Is The Nostalgic Gem Of The State
Get your warm blankets ready, fluff your cozy pillows, and hop in your car with the biggest trunk — Delsea Drive-In in New Jersey is the last of its kind, where you'll feel like you've entered the 1950s. Think Danny and Sandy in "Grease," minus the high school drama. It's the ultimate throwback that makes for a romantic date night or unique family outing.
While a typical New Jersey visit involves walking down the longest boardwalk in the world or playing slots at a flashy Atlantic City casino, Delsea gives your itinerary a wholesome twist. An hour's drive inland from Atlantic City, Delsea is located in the affordable Vineland neighborhood, surrounded by lush trails and serene lakes. Vineland allows you to explore a more local side to the larger-than-life state, where you'll quickly discover how one of New Jersey's hidden gems can become your most prized memory.
There are just over 300 operable drive-ins left across the country, and some states don't have any at all. When an establishment like Delsea remains standing, it becomes an iconic staple in the Garden State. It was built in 1949 and still earns accolades today, as it was voted runner-up for the "Best Drive-In Theater of Summer 2025" on USA Today's 10Best list. From classics like "Beetlejuice" to trendy premieres like Taylor Swift's "Party of A Showgirl" release, Delsea blends the past and present, offering film fanatics a modern experience in a timeless environment.
What a night at the Delsea Drive-In is like
Nowadays, you can go to a movie theater and use a kiosk to buy your ticket, select your seat, and even order food and beverages with walk-up service. There are few charming drive-in movie theaters across the U.S. that cut out all the extra shine and give you a vintage Americana experience where you can reminisce on the past. At Delsea Drive-In, you journey past the marquee that screams Old Hollywood, through to the concession stand, and over to the big screen.
At the box office, you pay for a double-feature (sometimes triple) admission ticket, sitting at around $13.50 (at the time of writing). You can't pay just for one movie, as tickets are sold by screen rather than showing. Outside snacks are welcome, but you'll have to pay a little over $20 for a food permit fee. Their concession booth, however, has all items for under $10 (at the time of writing). They carry all the movie snacks you can ask for, like popcorn, nachos, and candy, but they even go off the beaten path with selections like pierogies, jalapeno poppers, spring rolls, and seasonal soups.
The drive-in closes for the winter due to Vineland's snowy conditions from December to February. The weather makes it challenging for a year-round experience, but the season ramps back up in spring, when temperatures heat up, and the terrain is easier to drive through. There's really nothing better than watching a film under the moon and making "movie night" a fully immersive experience.