Texas' 'City Of Mosaics' Is A Vibrant Gem With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Eateries
It goes without saying that the great state of Texas is pretty well known for its rough-and-tumble cowboy persona. But if you search high and low enough, you'll find plenty of secret towns that showcase an artsy flair right alongside their deep ranching roots. Take Levelland, for example. Nicknamed the "City of Mosaics," this rural Texas hub's streets could easily double as an outdoor art gallery.
Back in the 1960s, artists began covering buildings across Levelland with colorful tiled artworks. Fast forward to today, and more than 100 patterned mosaics can be found around town, decorating everything from benches and planters to handrails and sidewalks that weave through the city's charming downtown area. Beyond the Instagrammable art installations, Levelland boasts an equally colorful assortment of shops and eateries, too.
If you want to stay the night, there are several cozy inns and hotels to choose from. The Best Western South Plains Inn and Suites is top-rated online, boasting a 4.3 rating on Tripadvisor, while the Best Inn Texas and Holiday Inn Express and Suites feature "Very Good" ratings on Expedia. Levelland, which serves as the county seat of Hockley County, straddles the junction of U.S. Highway 385 and State Highway 114. It's only about 30 miles west of Texas' underrated city of Lubbock, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is located if you plan on flying in.
Stroll through the heart of Levelland, Texas
Levelland has been a designated "Texas Main Street" city for more than 25 years, so it could definitely vie for a spot on our list of the most charming main streets in Texas. Granted, the city was only formally established in the early 1920s, so it's a relative newcomer on the Texas scene. But its downtown district is still steeped in history, traces of which you can sift through via a historical walking tour.
Download the city's historic downtown online brochure to see more than a dozen original structures that are still standing from Levelland's days of yore. Some of the notable landmarks include the old Hockley County Jail and the Hockley County Courthouse, which serve as the focal point of the town square. Stop by The Wallace Theater just across the street to catch a live show. If you happen to be in town in July, the venue also hosts an annual pop-up museum with exhibits that spotlight the local history.
You can also experience the beauty of Levelland with a self-guided walking tour of its mosaic-lined streets. A downloadable brochure is also available online, which features little informational blurbs about some of the city's most beloved and longstanding tiled artworks.
Grab a few trinkets and a bite to eat in Levelland
While downtown, be sure to pop into some of the local shops and boutiques. Many of them are housed in 1900s-era storefronts and are featured on the aforementioned historic walking tour. Among them is the T&S Craft and Antique Mall, a local gem for vintage finds. "My favorite store in Levelland," one Google review reads. "There are so many amazing small businesses with displays of their items. From handmade metal signs and animals to shirts, belts, old toys, and more. You must check it out for yourself."
Lou Dee's Floral and Gift Store is just a few doors down and has been in business since the 1970s. This place carries a wide selection of items, from home accent pieces and kitchen staples to body care products and jewelry, so you should definitely be able to find something good to bring back home.
The food and drink options in the downtown district are pretty slim, but you can find plenty of good Levelland eateries nearby, including the Lonestar Cajun Seafood and Steak and the I Don't Know Diner, both of which are top-rated on Yelp. The former has delicious Louisiana cuisine and a wide variety of milk teas and coffee, while the latter boasts a classic diner design with comforting Southern fare. A reviewer for the I Don't Know Diner states, "We drove 30 miles to give this casual hometown diner a try ... While this place is terrible for my waistline, it was good food and worth the drive."