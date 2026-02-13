Texas' 'City Of Mosaics' Is A Vibrant Gem With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Eateries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It goes without saying that the great state of Texas is pretty well known for its rough-and-tumble cowboy persona. But if you search high and low enough, you'll find plenty of secret towns that showcase an artsy flair right alongside their deep ranching roots. Take Levelland, for example. Nicknamed the "City of Mosaics," this rural Texas hub's streets could easily double as an outdoor art gallery.

Back in the 1960s, artists began covering buildings across Levelland with colorful tiled artworks. Fast forward to today, and more than 100 patterned mosaics can be found around town, decorating everything from benches and planters to handrails and sidewalks that weave through the city's charming downtown area. Beyond the Instagrammable art installations, Levelland boasts an equally colorful assortment of shops and eateries, too.

If you want to stay the night, there are several cozy inns and hotels to choose from. The Best Western South Plains Inn and Suites is top-rated online, boasting a 4.3 rating on Tripadvisor, while the Best Inn Texas and Holiday Inn Express and Suites feature "Very Good" ratings on Expedia. Levelland, which serves as the county seat of Hockley County, straddles the junction of U.S. Highway 385 and State Highway 114. It's only about 30 miles west of Texas' underrated city of Lubbock, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is located if you plan on flying in.