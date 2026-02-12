Pennsylvania's Most Charming Shopping Destination Is A Quaint Village Straight Out Of A Storybook

As shopping malls grow larger and city streets are crammed with name-brand stores, there are fewer shopping destinations that are truly unique. However, in the heart of Pennsylvania's bucolic Bucks County, approximately halfway between Philadelphia and Allentown, lies Peddler's Village, a fairytale shopping village that fits right into its rural surroundings. The village's history dates to the 1960s, when local farmer Earl Jamison was inspired by the whimsical architecture of Carmel-by-the-Sea. He wanted to create a similar storybook village in Lahaska, a community just outside of Doylestown, a Pennsylvania town named the state's "most underrated."

Today Peddler's Village spans over 40 acres, but retains its fairytale charm with quaint cottages housing local shops, restaurants, and cafes all centered around beautifully landscaped village greens. Nearly two million visitors come to Peddler's Village each year, especially during festival times, from a BBQ Bash each summer to Christmastime, when it transforms into Pennsylvania's Christmas village with festive lights. There's an indoor amusement park with arcades and carousels made for entertaining the kids and for people who want more time in the Village, there's a charming inn on site, and there are historic bed-and-breakfasts nearby.

Peddler's Village is located about an hour's drive from Philadelphia, and the nearest major airport is Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The village is open daily (except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day) with varying hours depending on the season, and parking is always free. Weekends can get extremely crowded at Peddler's' Village, so opt for weekday visits if possible.