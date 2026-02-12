Pennsylvania's Most Charming Shopping Destination Is A Quaint Village Straight Out Of A Storybook
As shopping malls grow larger and city streets are crammed with name-brand stores, there are fewer shopping destinations that are truly unique. However, in the heart of Pennsylvania's bucolic Bucks County, approximately halfway between Philadelphia and Allentown, lies Peddler's Village, a fairytale shopping village that fits right into its rural surroundings. The village's history dates to the 1960s, when local farmer Earl Jamison was inspired by the whimsical architecture of Carmel-by-the-Sea. He wanted to create a similar storybook village in Lahaska, a community just outside of Doylestown, a Pennsylvania town named the state's "most underrated."
Today Peddler's Village spans over 40 acres, but retains its fairytale charm with quaint cottages housing local shops, restaurants, and cafes all centered around beautifully landscaped village greens. Nearly two million visitors come to Peddler's Village each year, especially during festival times, from a BBQ Bash each summer to Christmastime, when it transforms into Pennsylvania's Christmas village with festive lights. There's an indoor amusement park with arcades and carousels made for entertaining the kids and for people who want more time in the Village, there's a charming inn on site, and there are historic bed-and-breakfasts nearby.
Peddler's Village is located about an hour's drive from Philadelphia, and the nearest major airport is Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The village is open daily (except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day) with varying hours depending on the season, and parking is always free. Weekends can get extremely crowded at Peddler's' Village, so opt for weekday visits if possible.
Enjoy storybook shopping and family-friendly entertainment in Peddler's Village
You'll find a bevy of specialty shops in Peddler's Village, a welcome change from the same name-brand shops found everywhere. Don't miss a stop at the longtime Artisans Gallery to discover arts and crafts treasures made by hundreds of local artists. Another beloved shop is Skip's Candy Corner, which has been well-stocked with chocolates, caramels, and delicious candies for over 30 years. One of the prettiest (and original) shops in Peddler's Village is Pine Wreath and Candle, a charming candle shop housed in an authentic grist mill replica building. Many of the stores also reflect global influences, from Fehrenbach for authentic German cuckoo clocks and beer steins to The Celtic Rose for lovely Irish sweaters and Celtic jewelry. "This was such a cute specialty shopping area!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We found such friendly people and great unique shops surrounded by a beautifully curated space full of flowers and ponds and pure beauty."
Beyond shopping, there's plenty to see and do in Peddler's Village. Kids will adore Giggleberry Fair, a 9,000-square-foot indoor amusement park with a large-scale obstacle course, a restored 1920s carousel, and an arcade room with over 40 games. Throughout the year, Peddler's Village hosts fun seasonal festivals, themed dinners, and live music performances. Highlights include the Strawberry Festival held each May, a big BBQ bash on the Fourth of July, an Oktoberfest-inspired weekend of live music with a beer garden in the fall, and the festive holiday season when the village is illuminated with Christmas lights galore.
Indulge in the cozy restaurants and charming inns of Peddler's Village
Once you've worked up an appetite shopping, Peddler's Village has plenty of dining options. Immerse yourself in Peddler's Village's old-fashioned charm at Hart's Tavern. Inside the wood-paneled dining room with exposed brick walls and decorative glass windows, you can enjoy specialties from the hearty tavern menu, such as burgers, fish and chips, hot dogs, and more. For a sweet treat, stop by Fizzy Mama, a unique Peddler's Village concept of a modern soda shop with colorful fizzy drinks, smoothies, and milkshakes. You also can't miss trying a cupcake from the Lucky Cupcake Company, a must-visit Pennsylvania restaurant you might recognize from TV since it was featured on the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars."
Make a weekend of it, and stay overnight at the Golden Plough Inn, a quaint haven in the heart of Peddler's Village. The 67 rooms and suites are airy and modern with elegant old-world touches, such as exposed wood beams, hand-painted headboards, and patterned fabrics. All Peddler's Village attractions are just steps away. But if you want to explore further afield, drive just 10 minutes away to New Hope, a tiny and trendy town recognized for its underrated art and culture scene.
For a true countryside stay, book a room at the Inn at Fox Briar Farm. The 18th-century farmhouse was the home of Earl Jamison, the founder of Peddler's Village, and is now run as an inn and event venue by his daughter and her family. The inn features eight refined guest rooms, decorated with equestrian paintings, four-poster beds, mahogany furniture, and Persian rugs. A bountiful breakfast is served each morning to fuel a day at Peddler's Village, which is located just a five-minute walk down a picturesque country road.