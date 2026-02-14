Detroit's Boutique Hotel Blends Chic Rooms With On-Site Italian Dining And Beer Hall Vibes

Shinola Hotel may be a modern boutique hotel, but the history of its storied facade dates back decades. Located at 1400 Woodward Avenue, the hotel property comprises five buildings in Downtown Detroit that hearken back to bygone eras. Among the property's past lives, one building once housed the Singer sewing machine company in the 1930s, and the hotel's main building was a historic hardware store built in 1915.

Inside, you'll find 129 rooms, each boasting dreamy earth-toned color palettes and crisp contemporary designs. Nestle into a cozy Study Queen room for simple stays, or go big with an extravagant Hideout Penthouse Suite, which features a lush living area, a king-sized bed, and a private outdoor space.

When you're ready to venture beyond your room, a wonderland of delicious bites, tasty libations, and charm-filled indoor recreation awaits. For dinner, head to San Morello, an on-site restaurant that serves authentic Italian dishes crafted by award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini. Or, if you're in the mood for Southern-style comfort food, order a bucket of fried chicken from Penny Red's, which you can take next door to The Brakeman, an American beer hall that pours craft beers alongside flat-screen TVs broadcasting live sports and foosball, shuffleboard, and beer pong tables. For a nightcap, cruise over to Evening Bar. Tucked into the hotel lobby, the creative cocktail spot turns into a tiki-themed speakeasy during the winter months with tropical drinks like the Model T-ai and Colada '66 that are inspired by Detroit's rich automotive history.