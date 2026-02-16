North Dakota's 'Gateway To Theodore Roosevelt National Park' Has A Lively Downtown And Festivals

Travel around North Dakota, and you'll find there's more there than agriculture and farmland, as even National Geographic says the North Dakota Badlands are a must-visit destination for 2026. In this Midwest state, you can experience spectacular landscapes, impressive history, and rich culture, too. For access to nature, laid-back small-town vibes in a charming downtown, and fun festivals, visit Dickinson in western North Dakota.

Dickinson is considered the "gateway to the Theodore Roosevelt National Park," according to North Dakota Tourism. The city is about 40 miles east of North Dakota's only national park, which is one of the best parks for seeing the bison roam. There are three areas to explore in the park: the South, the North, and the Elkhorn Ranch units. The South Unit is the largest, with the 36-mile Scenic Loop Drive being one of the best spots for seeing wildlife like bison and prairie dogs. Don't miss the underrated Boicourt Trail for an easy hike to experience epic views across the badlands — it's about halfway on the Scenic Loop Drive, so it's a good place to stretch your legs. Expect a 1.5-hour drive from Dickinson to the Scenic Loop Drive.