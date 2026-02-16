North Dakota's 'Gateway To Theodore Roosevelt National Park' Has A Lively Downtown And Festivals
Travel around North Dakota, and you'll find there's more there than agriculture and farmland, as even National Geographic says the North Dakota Badlands are a must-visit destination for 2026. In this Midwest state, you can experience spectacular landscapes, impressive history, and rich culture, too. For access to nature, laid-back small-town vibes in a charming downtown, and fun festivals, visit Dickinson in western North Dakota.
Dickinson is considered the "gateway to the Theodore Roosevelt National Park," according to North Dakota Tourism. The city is about 40 miles east of North Dakota's only national park, which is one of the best parks for seeing the bison roam. There are three areas to explore in the park: the South, the North, and the Elkhorn Ranch units. The South Unit is the largest, with the 36-mile Scenic Loop Drive being one of the best spots for seeing wildlife like bison and prairie dogs. Don't miss the underrated Boicourt Trail for an easy hike to experience epic views across the badlands — it's about halfway on the Scenic Loop Drive, so it's a good place to stretch your legs. Expect a 1.5-hour drive from Dickinson to the Scenic Loop Drive.
Discover downtown Dickinson's attractions
While the surrounding area offers lots to see and do, be sure to spend some time in Dickinson's vibrant downtown. Grab a bite to eat or a brew at one of the many excellent spots around the city. Start your day with a trip to Dakota Diner for tasty homemade breakfast classics. JD's BBQ is a must-visit for ribs and all things barbecue, and you can wash it all down with a beer from Phat Fish Brewing, which has an impressive variety of options in its taproom.
Don't miss a visit to Dickinson Museum Center when in town — the major highlight here is the Badlands Dinosaur Museum, which has the largest number of dinosaurs exhibited in North Dakota. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you gaze at life-size dinosaur skeletons and an array of fossils from the region. The 12-acre site includes other historic attractions, such as the Prairie Outpost Park and Joachim Regional History Museum. A short drive away, you'll find the Ukrainian Cultural Institute, where you can discover fascinating Ukrainian heritage and culture in North Dakota. Items displayed here include instruments, clothing, and intricate pysanky (Ukrainian Easter eggs).
Planning your trip to Dickinson
Time your visit to Dickinson right to take part in the regular events here. One of the major festivals is the Roughrider Days Fair and Expo. Expect rodeo events, live music, carnival games, and more. It takes place annually in the two weeks before the Fourth of July and also features a themed parade, fireworks, and a demolition derby — kids can join in the fun at the Power Wheels Derby. According to its website, "Roughrider Days is as North Dakota as it gets," so this is one event in Dickinson that truly can't be missed.
Other festivals in Dickinson include the Bandshell Concert Series, which offers free concerts in the Stark County Veterans Memorial Park during the summer months. The Live at Legacy Square Concert Series also has free concerts on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
The nearest major airport with the most flight connections is Hector International Airport in Fargo, the largest city in North Dakota, just over a four-hour drive from Dickinson. Although there is an on-demand ride system for public transport in Dickinson, it's easiest to have your own vehicle to get around. There are a number of places to stay around town if you're spending the night. One option is La Quinta Inn and Suites, which boasts a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.