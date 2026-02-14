California's 5 Best Camping Spots At Silverwood Lake, According To Reviews

Many people come to Silverwood Lake for a day to swim, hike, or boat for a few hours before returning home to nearby San Bernardino or Orange County. But the recreation area is perhaps best enjoyed when you can set aside the time to take in the gorgeous mountain views at sunset or stroll the beach in the quiet morning hours before the city crowds arrive. This is why camping at Silverwood Lake Recreation Area is a luxury worth experiencing at least once. However, as this destination hosts several campsites, it can be a challenge to figure out which ones are the best.

When people talk about the Silverwood Lake campgrounds, they're often referring to the recreation area's New and Old Mesa campgrounds (collectively called the Mesa Campgrounds). Located on a hillside overlooking the water, these sites are just about a seven-minute walk from the cove or a roughly 20-minute walk (or three-minute drive) from Cleghorn Beach — one of the lake's two designated swimming areas. At Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area, there are also several large group campsites, situated about a seven-minute drive from the Mesa Campgrounds and a 10-minute drive from Cleghorn Beach. These sites are a good choice if you're planning on camping with parties of more than 10, but they are located farther from the water than the Mesa Campgrounds.

To book one of these official campsites, visit Reserve California. Costs vary depending on the spot you choose. If you're looking to avoid paying $45 or more per night, you can camp for free on the public lands located on the hillsides above the lake. For a detailed breakdown of the pros and cons of Silverwood Lake's five best camping spots, explore this list of options featuring first-hand accounts from campers who've stayed there (and learn more about our methodology at the end of the article).