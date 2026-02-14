Ohio's Modern Diner In Milford Is A Guy Fieri-Acclaimed Eatery Nestled On A Walkable Main Street
Some people travel to see famous buildings, while others tour the country for its natural wonders. However, there are some travelers who plan their vacations to visit the best eateries around the country. If culinary exploration sounds like the perfect antidote to the cares of modern life, you may want to check out a diner that was featured by Guy Fieri on his Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." For this delicious delight, you get to experience one of Ohio's many charming small towns. About 15 miles outside of Cincinnati, you'll find the pretty Milford, Ohio, and The Governor Modern Diner. Not only does it have drool-worthy dishes, but you can burn off all the food you plan on eating by exploring the walkable Main Street, full of fun shops, including the oldest bicycle store in America. Brothers and owners of The Governor Modern Diner, Paul and Neil Barraco, say they watched Fieri's show and were inspired to open their own spot. They call it a "modern diner," and to that end, the menu has elevated options you may not expect at a typical diner.
It's a good idea to have your car, especially if you want to visit the affordable and entertaining city of Cincinnati afterward. However, it's worth spending some time in Milford so you can keep going back to The Governor for seconds (and maybe thirds). One Yelp reviewer praises the diner's menu calling it "unique and delicious," adding, "10/10 would recommend again and again." One dish you have to try is the short-rib grilled cheese, which Fieri featured on the show.
Visiting The Governor Modern Diner in Milford, Ohio
The Governor Modern Diner, right on Main Street in the charming river town of Milford, Ohio, was featured on Season 37, Episode 10 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The menu offers mouthwatering dishes like banana split toast, lamb French dip, and deviled potato skins. You can try out healthy options like the beet power bowl with cashew crunch, or treat yourself with lobster grilled cheese and a side of apricot and jalapeño slaw.
They also have a fantastic drink menu, the likes of which you might expect from an upscale, trendy bar in a major city. In addition to multiple beer and wine options, there is a fun cocktail menu with drinks like The Butterfly Effect with gin, elderflower liqueur, pea flower, sun tea, fig, lemon, and bee pollen sugar, or the Sage Novice, with tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, grapefruit, burnt honey, sage, pink peppercorns, and IPA. In the episode, Guy Fieri watches as the restaurant's popular short rib grilled cheese is made, with four hours of cooking involved. After trying it, the host says, "Bro, that's delicious," and calls the slow-braised short rib "unctuous." He predicts that people will come from all over the country to try out this "destination dish," which is still on the menu.
After you fill your belly, you can hit the very walkable downtown to check out Bishop's Bicycles, the oldest bike shop in America, operating since 1890, or pick up some stunning jewelry at Villa Sanctuary. You can visit Tickled Sweet on Main Street for some candy and fudge, or explore the mystical side of Milford at Enchanted Moments for a tarot reading.