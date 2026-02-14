Ohio's Modern Diner In Milford Is A Guy Fieri-Acclaimed Eatery Nestled On A Walkable Main Street

Some people travel to see famous buildings, while others tour the country for its natural wonders. However, there are some travelers who plan their vacations to visit the best eateries around the country. If culinary exploration sounds like the perfect antidote to the cares of modern life, you may want to check out a diner that was featured by Guy Fieri on his Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." For this delicious delight, you get to experience one of Ohio's many charming small towns. About 15 miles outside of Cincinnati, you'll find the pretty Milford, Ohio, and The Governor Modern Diner. Not only does it have drool-worthy dishes, but you can burn off all the food you plan on eating by exploring the walkable Main Street, full of fun shops, including the oldest bicycle store in America. Brothers and owners of The Governor Modern Diner, Paul and Neil Barraco, say they watched Fieri's show and were inspired to open their own spot. They call it a "modern diner," and to that end, the menu has elevated options you may not expect at a typical diner.

It's a good idea to have your car, especially if you want to visit the affordable and entertaining city of Cincinnati afterward. However, it's worth spending some time in Milford so you can keep going back to The Governor for seconds (and maybe thirds). One Yelp reviewer praises the diner's menu calling it "unique and delicious," adding, "10/10 would recommend again and again." One dish you have to try is the short-rib grilled cheese, which Fieri featured on the show.