Asheville's Wildly Serene Spot Is A Dreamy Botanical Studio With Artisanal Drinks And Curated Bouquets
Tucked away between North Carolina's Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, the artsy city of Asheville is known for its indie shops and colorful cafes. And one of the dreamiest spots in town is a clever merging of both. Flora Botanical Living is a flower shop, artisan coffeehouse, and event space all rolled into one. Wildly serene and one-of-a-kind, this striking venue belongs on the to-do list for your next visit to the so-called "Land of the Sky."
Located in the West Asheville neighborhood, Flora started as a small wedding and events business operating out of owner Melissa Thomas's basement. "Opening Flora is my ultimate dream," Thomas wrote on her website, referring to her decision to open a storefront after years of working in floristry and other creative mediums. "I love the day-to-day in a flower shop, sending folks off with botanicals to fill their homes."
Selling flowers is one of the shop's primary functions. Locals stop by for bouquets of seasonal flowers (from $65) wrapped in paper or arranged in a vase, and brides and wedding planners regularly book out Flora's flower design service months in advance. But there's much more to the business, from classes and workshops to Forage, the chic coffee and tea bar located inside the botanical boutique.
A cozy cafe inside a flower shop
"This is the best coffee I've had in Asheville," wrote one past customer in a review on Google. Other Forage fans echo the sentiment online, praising the cafe's great selection of coffee and tea drinks, including a popular lavender mint latte, and homemade baked goods like gluten-free almond cookies.
Best of all, past visitors suggest, is the serene atmosphere, both in the sun-drenched, greenery-framed cafe and in the rear garden. The former features cozy nooks for curling up with a book, and former guests say it's especially peaceful early in the day. And the latter is "the perfect spot to unwind and relax while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea," according to one local. "The garden is filled with an incredible variety of plants and flowers, making it a true paradise for nature enthusiasts. This place is truly magical," they continued.
Plan your visit to Flora Botanical Living
There's more to see and do at Flora. Inside this unique space, which the owner calls "a place with an abundance of talent and filled with creatives," you can sign up for classes and workshops. Upcoming offerings include a crafting workshop ($155 per person) with a local artisan who specializes in cobweb brooms and a watercolor class ($130 per person) with artist and food stylist Molly Reeder.
You can even enjoy an overnight stay immersed in the Flora aesthetic — if you don't mind leaving the city. The Flora Forest & Fields Airbnb, housed in a renovated dairy barn, is a stylish two-bedroom lodging located on Flora's flower farm in Candler, North Carolina, about a 15-minute drive from Asheville. Rates vary, but you can expect to pay around $525 for a mid-week two-night stay. If you're planning to further explore the region right around Asheville, don't miss Black Mountain, a Blue Ridge mountain town with cozy cafes and lively festivals.
Back in the city, Flora Botanical Living and Forage are both open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Both are closed on Tuesdays. Find out more about Asheville's best sit-down cafes, according to locals.