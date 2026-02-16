Asheville's Wildly Serene Spot Is A Dreamy Botanical Studio With Artisanal Drinks And Curated Bouquets

Tucked away between North Carolina's Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, the artsy city of Asheville is known for its indie shops and colorful cafes. And one of the dreamiest spots in town is a clever merging of both. Flora Botanical Living is a flower shop, artisan coffeehouse, and event space all rolled into one. Wildly serene and one-of-a-kind, this striking venue belongs on the to-do list for your next visit to the so-called "Land of the Sky."

Located in the West Asheville neighborhood, Flora started as a small wedding and events business operating out of owner Melissa Thomas's basement. "Opening Flora is my ultimate dream," Thomas wrote on her website, referring to her decision to open a storefront after years of working in floristry and other creative mediums. "I love the day-to-day in a flower shop, sending folks off with botanicals to fill their homes."

Selling flowers is one of the shop's primary functions. Locals stop by for bouquets of seasonal flowers (from $65) wrapped in paper or arranged in a vase, and brides and wedding planners regularly book out Flora's flower design service months in advance. But there's much more to the business, from classes and workshops to Forage, the chic coffee and tea bar located inside the botanical boutique.