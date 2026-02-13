What Flight Attendants Say You Should Do With An Empty Middle Seat
Few frequent flyers are versed in airplane etiquette as flight attendants, who have front-row seats to some of our best — and worst — flying behavior. From sharing tips on being a better passenger to advising fliers on simple behaviors that help ensure great service, their insights offer a practical guide to flying well. So when it comes to the in-flight jackpot of an empty middle seat — governed by its own unspoken rules — it's no surprise that they have clear thoughts on how to handle it. While it might be tempting to claim every last inch of this unexpected luxury, flight attendants agree that an empty middle seat isn't simply a case of "finders keepers."
"Even if you got there first and put your stuff on it, it doesn't mean it's yours for the whole flight," flight attendant Cecily Anderson told Reader's Digest. John, a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, echoed that sentiment in an interview with Travel + Leisure. "First-come, first-served is absolutely not a rule. There's nothing that protects that thinking in terms of 'I got here first, so I get to use it."
If you want to keep the friendly skies, well, friendly, flight attendants encourage communicating with the other flier across the middle seat. "Whether or not you like to engage in conversation with your fellow passengers, a little polite communication goes a long way when it comes to sharing bonus space equitably," said John. Don't speak the same language? Using polite gestures and a healthy dose of body language is usually enough to convey your intentions. "People often expect other passengers to be rude, so these little acts of kindness can really go a long way," Anderson affirmed.
Flight attendants' best tips for sharing an empty middle seat
When you chance upon an empty middle seat, confirm with the other passenger first that it's actually empty. Asking — not assuming — can make for a much more harmonious and spacious flight. On Reddit, several travelers shared tales of seemingly empty middle seats, only to find out that they were indeed taken. In one example, the middle seat belonged to a passenger in the aisle seat who had booked it to spread out while working. "Still, he let me use the underseat while he used the tray and seat, so even though he was fully entitled to not go 50-50, he still did. Class act!" they wrote.
After confirming the seat is unoccupied, be mindful about how you share it. Stretching out your legs or leaning against the headrest is generally fine, but don't drape yourself across the seat, and definitely don't kick your feet up. Flight attendants say the space can be used for small, lightweight items such as jackets, books, blankets, or pillows. While it might seem convenient to stash a backpack beside you, it's a common in-flight safety mistake, as loose items can shift or fall during turbulence. "You're not allowed to hold your bag on your lap during takeoff and landing or turbulence because it can become a projectile, and the same is true for placing things on the middle seat," Cecily Anderson said.
Sharing the tray table is completely fine; just don't leave any trash from food and beverages in the empty seat. If you're using part of the space for tech like computers or headphones, respect your neighbor by keeping wires and chargers tidy.