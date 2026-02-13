What Flight Attendants Say You Should Do With An Empty Middle Seat

Few frequent flyers are versed in airplane etiquette as flight attendants, who have front-row seats to some of our best — and worst — flying behavior. From sharing tips on being a better passenger to advising fliers on simple behaviors that help ensure great service, their insights offer a practical guide to flying well. So when it comes to the in-flight jackpot of an empty middle seat — governed by its own unspoken rules — it's no surprise that they have clear thoughts on how to handle it. While it might be tempting to claim every last inch of this unexpected luxury, flight attendants agree that an empty middle seat isn't simply a case of "finders keepers."

"Even if you got there first and put your stuff on it, it doesn't mean it's yours for the whole flight," flight attendant Cecily Anderson told Reader's Digest. John, a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, echoed that sentiment in an interview with Travel + Leisure. "First-come, first-served is absolutely not a rule. There's nothing that protects that thinking in terms of 'I got here first, so I get to use it."

If you want to keep the friendly skies, well, friendly, flight attendants encourage communicating with the other flier across the middle seat. "Whether or not you like to engage in conversation with your fellow passengers, a little polite communication goes a long way when it comes to sharing bonus space equitably," said John. Don't speak the same language? Using polite gestures and a healthy dose of body language is usually enough to convey your intentions. "People often expect other passengers to be rude, so these little acts of kindness can really go a long way," Anderson affirmed.