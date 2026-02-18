Houston's Artsy Neighborhood To Visit Blends Rich History With Unique Restaurants And Cultural Attractions

When visiting Houston, you could follow the crowds to yet another tourist trap like the Beer Can House (one of Houston's five most wildly overhyped tourist attractions), or you could deviate from the well-worn visitor trails and explore one of the city's most historic and artistic neighborhoods. The Third Ward (known locally as "the Tre") is located about 3 miles from the city center and is one of Houston's oldest areas, with a rich African American history.

What originally began as a sanctuary for freed slaves has become a treasured neighborhood preserving Houston's African American past and enlivening its present through cultural sights, creative projects, arts, and community initiatives. The history here can be damning of America's dark past with slavery, but it also exemplifies the resiliency, creativity, and entrepreneurial nature of Houston's black population. Segregated from white neighborhoods for almost 100 years, the Third Ward's residents turned it into a thriving community where black-owned businesses prospered alongside a burgeoning music and art culture.

Certain areas in the Third Ward showcase this best, like the Project Row Houses (PRH). This artist-founded initiative started around 30 years ago, giving historically marginalized artists a platform for showcasing their work in dedicated houses or public spaces along Holman Street. You can visit the art installations for free any day of the week. PRH also hosts free music lessons and art workshops on certain days, along with ticketed artist talks, guided bus tours, and art festivals.