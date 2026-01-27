Houston's Hands-Down 5 Best Barbecue Restaurants In The Downtown Area, According To Reviews

Although our next spot is technically ranked number two because it has fewer reviews than the Pit Room, one could argue that it's tied for first place based on rave reviews. According to Google reviewers, Truth Barbecue is the real deal, so much so that it often gets a line of people before it opens, and the line doesn't really die down from there. So, even though there are plenty of other barbecue joints in town, visitors are willing to wait for the meats at Truth, which is more than enough reason to say it's one of the hands-down best restaurants in Houston. At the time of this writing, it has a 4.5-star rating and over 3,700 reviews on Google.

What's also interesting about Truth Barbecue is that the most popular dishes in these reviews aren't what you might expect. Yes, the meats are all the rage, but options like the Brussels sprouts, tater tot casserole, and corn pudding are mentioned far more often. In fact, one reviewer noted that while the mac n' cheese was lackluster, the Brussels sprouts were so good that they made up for it.

As far as the meats go, Truth keeps it simple with brisket, turkey, pulled pork, and several sausages. In addition to the traditional and jalapeno cheddar sausage, you can order brisket boudin for something a bit more exotic. What's also surprising is that, according to guests, the turkey is moist and flavorful. You can order meats by themselves or in a sandwich, with plates available Tuesday through Friday only, so plan accordingly if you're looking to sample those tasty sides.