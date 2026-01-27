Houston's Hands-Down 5 Best Barbecue Restaurants In The Downtown Area, According To Reviews
Although Texas is known for many things, barbecue might take the cake in the Lone Star State. Typically, Texas-style barbecue is noted for its beef-heavy specialties (i.e., brisket) and a focus on dry rubs to highlight the meat, rather than saucy dishes. You can indulge in barbecue throughout the state, like in Lockhart, the overlooked foodie city called "Texas's BBQ Capital". However, today we're taking a narrow approach to our search for the best barbecue restaurants. Rather than looking at a city or region, we're fixated on the downtown area of Houston.
As you're busy experiencing Houston's most popular sites, including underrated destinations for tourists to visit, you can add some delicious barbecue to your itinerary. Although we've drafted a list of the top five, there are plenty of options available, especially as you venture further out from the center of town. We created this list by sifting through online reviews and dismissing restaurants with low ratings or scant comments from guests. Because there aren't five official barbecue spots in the Downtown District, we expanded our search to include neighboring districts as well, such as Montrose and Houston Heights. Without further ado, these are the five best barbecue joints in Houston.
The Pit Room
Kicking things off is both the most-reviewed and highly rated barbecue restaurant in the downtown Houston area. Although the Pit Room is technically tied for star rating with Truth Barbecue, it has almost double the reviews, cementing its status as number one. At the time of this writing, the Pit Room has 4.5 stars and over 7,300 reviews on Google. It's also fitting that this restaurant is in Montrose, Houston's most eclectic neighborhood, a creative powerhouse with world-class art and a busy nightlife.
Based on reviews, The Pit Room fires on all cylinders, with quick, friendly service, incredible food, and a lively, casual atmosphere. The dishes that receive the most shout-outs include the jalapeno sausage, the brisket, and the breakfast tacos. If you're out and about during breakfast and want something a bit bolder than traditional pancakes and omelets, the Pit Room is a fantastic choice. According to the website, breakfast tacos are served from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the regular barbecue menu starts at 11 a.m. daily. Oddly enough, the Pit Room also features a happy hour that runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a different deal every day.
As far as the menu goes, The Pit Room offers all of your Texas barbecue favorites, including brisket, ribs (pork or beef), pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and several types of sausages, including jalapeno and venison. You can get your meats à la carte, as part of a dinner meal with two sides, or in a sandwich. When picking your sides, the charro beans are frequently mentioned in reviews, with some guests commenting on how spicy they are. Alternatively, you can get individual tacos, a bowl of Texas chili, or Frito pie.
Truth Barbecue
Although our next spot is technically ranked number two because it has fewer reviews than the Pit Room, one could argue that it's tied for first place based on rave reviews. According to Google reviewers, Truth Barbecue is the real deal, so much so that it often gets a line of people before it opens, and the line doesn't really die down from there. So, even though there are plenty of other barbecue joints in town, visitors are willing to wait for the meats at Truth, which is more than enough reason to say it's one of the hands-down best restaurants in Houston. At the time of this writing, it has a 4.5-star rating and over 3,700 reviews on Google.
What's also interesting about Truth Barbecue is that the most popular dishes in these reviews aren't what you might expect. Yes, the meats are all the rage, but options like the Brussels sprouts, tater tot casserole, and corn pudding are mentioned far more often. In fact, one reviewer noted that while the mac n' cheese was lackluster, the Brussels sprouts were so good that they made up for it.
As far as the meats go, Truth keeps it simple with brisket, turkey, pulled pork, and several sausages. In addition to the traditional and jalapeno cheddar sausage, you can order brisket boudin for something a bit more exotic. What's also surprising is that, according to guests, the turkey is moist and flavorful. You can order meats by themselves or in a sandwich, with plates available Tuesday through Friday only, so plan accordingly if you're looking to sample those tasty sides.
J-Bar-M Barbecue
Because we're focusing on the best barbecue restaurants in and around downtown Houston, our third-place pick is in the "revitalized gem" of East Downtown, which is full of boutiques, eateries, and galleries. J-Bar-M Barbecue is tasty enough to warrant a mention in the Michelin Guide for Houston, and it has an average of 4.4 stars and 1,300 reviews on Google at the time of this writing.
According to the Michelin Guide, part of what sets J-Bar-M apart from other barbecue joints is its diverse menu, which includes Tex-Mex favorites and delicious twists on classic dishes. One such example is the brisket lasagna, which blends Italian and Texan cuisine perfectly. J-Bar-M serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, so if you want a unique take on barbecue that's more than simply meats and sides, you can plan a weekend visit instead. According to one guest, you're not limited to the brunch menu on those days, but the options include dishes like brisket and gravy, chilaquiles, and a Texas-sized cinnamon roll, along with bottomless mimosas.
Besides the food, other aspects of J-Bar-M that reviewers comment on the most are the outdoor patio area, the friendliness of the bartenders, and the lively atmosphere. Most reviewers rave about the food, although some dishes, like the rice and beans and the desserts, seem to be less exciting than the main course. As with most barbecue spots, you can order brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, chicken, turkey, and sausage, either on a plate or in a sandwich.
Brookstreet Bar-B-Q
Montrose is such a culinary-focused neighborhood that it contains two of the best barbecue restaurants in Houston. At the time of this writing, Brookstreet Bar-B-Q holds an average 4.3-star rating with over 1,100 reviews on Google. As far as reviews go, many customers love the items at Brookstreet, although some comment that the brisket can be dry and have less flavor than other spots. The dishes that get the most shout-outs (besides the brisket) are the bread pudding and the jalapeno sausage. Guests also comment that they appreciate that Brookstreet isn't as crowded as other places (namely, Truth Barbecue).
One notable menu item you can find here that isn't at other barbecue joints is a whole rotisserie chicken. In fact, Brookstreet has an entire menu dedicated to catering with their "Texas Chicken Menu," which means that if you fall in love with the rotisserie, you can order it regularly. However, the main menu states that they have limited quantities, so you'll likely want to arrive early. Other meat options include standard faves like brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, and turkey. If you're not in central Houston but still want to give Brookstreet a try, there are two alternative locations in Sugar Land and Missouri City.
Pappas Bar-B-Q
Our final best barbecue restaurant is smack-dab in the heart of downtown Houston. At the time of this writing, the downtown location has an average of 4.2 stars and over 3,700 reviews on Google. This barbecue joint is one of the most vibrant, as evidenced by the neon sign out front, making the restaurant look more like a vintage theater. Another element that makes Pappas unique is that it has a drive-thru window, just in case you want your barbecue on the go. Alternatively, you can order to go or sit down in the glitzy restaurant, surrounded by vintage Western-style decor. In fact, the atmosphere is consistently raved about in reviews, with most guests praising the casual and lively ambience.
One thing to note is that, because Pappas is a chain, the dining experience here is slightly different than other barbecue joints on this list. While places like Truth Barbecue take their meats seriously, Pappas is designed to be a fun night out with a variety of different food options. So while, yes, the meals are delicious (as evidenced by guests), the restaurant caters to a broader audience, not just barbecue aficionados. Fortunately, this means you shouldn't have to wait to grab a brisket plate, as you would at other places. Keep in mind that Pappas Bar-B-Q is a chain with numerous locations throughout the greater Houston area and beyond. If you're not in the Central Business District during your visit, don't fret, as you're likely closer to a Pappas Bar-B-Q than you might think!
Methodology
Online reviews were the primary resource we used when compiling our list of the hands-down best barbecue restaurants in downtown Houston. However, it's not just the star rating that matters; it's also the number of reviews. The more people commenting on a spot, the more accurate the rating. So, while some restaurants may have slightly higher ratings than the ones we featured, they're based on fewer reviews.
After sifting through online reviews, we also kept this list to restaurants that were as close to central downtown Houston as possible. Because there are only a handful of barbecue joints in the center of the city, we spread out slightly to neighboring areas. Rest assured that every barbecue joint feature is still in the heart of Houston.