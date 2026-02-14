Colorado's Oldest Continuously Operating Ski Area Is An Affordable, Underrated Gem Beloved By Olympians

Hitting the slopes can also hit your wallet. Some of the bigger-name ski resorts and mountains can charge upward of $300 for a single-day lift ticket. Unless you live in one of the most affordable ski resort towns in the country, ripping runs can become a costly hobby. But some ski resorts have fortunately kept prices within reach of mere mortals. Colorado's Howelsen Hill mixes affordability with sporting heritage. Powder chasers can find the resort in Steamboat Springs, a ski town with the most winter Olympic athletes. As the state's oldest continuously operating ski destination, it offers an underrated gem that's also beloved by Olympians.

Opened by (then named after) the Norwegian competitive skier Carl Howelsen in 1915, the hill has been a veritable factory of Winter Olympic athletes. The long legacy has produced over 179 Olympic appearances, with 13 members finishing in the National Ski Hall of Fame. That legacy of greatness makes it a "Pioneer Ski Resort," according to the International Skiing History Association. It's also in the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum and Hall of Fame. And yet, somehow, it remains affordable. So much so that Sunday skiing is gratis.

The City of Steamboat Springs now operates the resort, helping keep prices down. Lift tickets cost, at most, $52 per day, dropping to $38 for seniors and younger skiers. If you're strapped for cash but would like at least one adrenaline rush, you can purchase a one-way lift ticket, which gives you a single run down the mountain, for $14. Compare that with the Steamboat Ski Resort, a mere six minutes away by car, where a single-day ticket costs as much as $329. If that's too steep, you won't regret visiting one of the oldest ski resorts in America, dripping with nostalgic charm.