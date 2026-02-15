California's 5 Most Ethereal Trails In Redwoods National And State Parks, According To Reviews

Virtually all Redwood National and State Park trails showcase the phenomenal trees that give the park its name. However, many also highlight other notable natural features, adding another layer of ethereal beauty to the already fantastic landscape. This is certainly the case with the "incredible" and "epic" (to quote AllTrails reviews) Trillium Falls Trail. Similar to the Lady Bird Johnson Grove Trail, this is a comparatively easy, family-friendly hike through an ecologically diverse old-growth forest setting. In addition to its ample galleries of fir trees, maples, and ferns (and, of course, redwoods), the Trillium Falls Trail is also rich in its namesake, the trillium flower, which adds a vivid smattering of white, yellow, and purple to the forest's heavy greenery.

The trail's central feature, however, is its eponymous Trillium Falls. On paper, it may not seem like much compared to other famous waterfalls, as it only reaches a height of a mere 15 feet as it cascades down Trillium Creek. But while it's not quite one of America's top Niagara Falls alternatives, Trillium Falls' ravishing frame within a divine redwood forest makes it one of the most picturesque waterfall hikes in any redwood forest.

The hike to Trillium Falls and its bridge overlook is about half a mile. From there, hikers can either turn back or continue on to complete the full 2.6-mile loop; either way, you'll end up back at your car. The Trillium Falls trailhead is also close to the park's lovely Elk Meadow Day Use Area. Elk Meadow not only adds an open, meadow-like complement to the dense forest setting, but it also gives hikers excellent opportunities to see the animal the area is named after — the park's thriving population of Roosevelt elk!