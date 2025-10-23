The Best Places In America To See Waterfalls (That Aren't Niagara Falls), According To Visitors

Natural wonder enthusiasts can find an astounding 17,000 waterfalls to explore throughout the U.S. Among these is the iconic Niagara Falls, the crown jewel of countless travel bucket lists that straddles the U.S. and Canada (you can even soar over it in an immersive theater experience). Hailed for its staggering beauty and enormous gush, Niagara pumps out 6 million cubic feet of water every minute. It's the fastest-moving waterfall in the world, reaching speeds up to 68 miles per hour.

But Niagara Falls isn't the only place in the country where you can marvel at such grand displays. In fact, it might not even be one of the country's best waterfall spots, considering that many reviews mention the area is full of tourist traps. According to visitor testimonies online, the best places in America to see waterfalls showcase stunning natural beauty without that tourist-trap feel. From a vast collection of national park cascades and far-flung island flumes, we've narrowed down the nation's top contenders to bring you a list of the five most mesmerizing waterfalls in the U.S., including Washington's Palouse Falls and Shoshone Falls in Idaho.

Most of these gems were birthed during the Ice Age, when glacial melting and erosion carved majestic canyons into the earth. The outlier in this roundup, Wailua Falls, was formed in part by lava oozing its way through a tropical rainforest. Regardless of their origin stories, these once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations are sure to amaze any waterfall enthusiast.