North Carolina's Friendly 'Blueberrytown' Outside Wilmington Has A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And A Fun Festival
From secluded coastal villages with small town beach vibes like Hatteras Village to fairytale mountain towns with award-winning cuisine like Blowing Rock, North Carolina is filled to the brim with idyllic destinations that are seemingly plucked from the pages of a Nicolas Sparks novel (and oftentimes are). Situated about 30 miles north of Wilmington — the picture-perfect town that masqueraded as the fictional Capeside on "Dawson's Creek"— is the sweet little town of Burgaw.
Burgaw is known for its friendly atmosphere, breathtakingly scenic beauty, walkable charm, and its annual fun-filled fruity festival that earned it the locally-bestowed nickname "Blueberrytown." With just under 4,000 residents, Burgaw's population may be reasonably small, and yet its attractions are bountiful. Boasting beautiful urban hiking trails, historic buildings and museums, a vibrant downtown lined with shops and eateries, and an array of charm-filled overnight accommodations, Burgaw is ideal for a small-town North Carolinian retreat.
Stroll the shops and historic sites in downtown Burgaw
Ideally situated if you're flying to the area, Burgaw sits just 22 miles from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and 32 miles from Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ) near Jacksonville. Dating back to 1879, the former railroad town is brimming with historic charm, especially its downtown district, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1999. Among its historic gems, you'll find the oldest train depot in the state, the Historic Burgaw Train Depot, which was built in 1850. There's also the Historic Pender County Courthouse, originally built in 1935 to replace the original from 1885.
Beyond its historic architecture, downtown Burgaw is home to a plethora of local shops and eateries, many of which are nestled along walkable stretches of Fremont Street and Wright Street. Hunt for vintage treasures at Burgaw Antiqueplace, pick up a locally-made gift at Twisted Artisans, and pop into the Piggly Wiggly for a taste of small-town charm (the vintage grocery chain has been featured in TV shows and movies like "That '70s Show" and "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!"). When you're craving a bite to eat, choose from beloved local haunts like Burgaw Brewing or Harvey's Deli & Tavern for hearty meals, delicious drinks, and friendly conversation with the locals.
Enjoy a good time in Burgaw at the NC Blueberry Festival
Though Burgaw's local motto proclaims it's a "good town year round," arguably the best time to visit is during the annual NC Blueberry Festival. Commencing in June in downtown Burgaw, the fruity festival celebrates Southeastern North Carolina's most abundant berry, with live music, food trucks, car shows, 5k runs, arts and crafts vendors, blueberry farm tours, and much more. The blueberry is the star of the show, of course, so be sure to arrive hungry to enjoy an array of blueberry treats, from crisp cobblers to fruity smoothie bowls. If you think you've got what it takes to make your own treats, join in the annual Blueberry Recipe Contest.
Even if the festival isn't in full swing, you can still enjoy the blueberry farms around Burgaw, such as Shaken Creek Farms and Newberry's Blueberries. Plan your visit during the harvest season (from the end of May to early July), and you can pick your own berries. If you're planning to settle in for a fruitful weekend, check into the Burgaw Motel, a cute local gem with charming vibes. You can also nestle into Bebe's Bed and Breakfast, a sweet retreat situated in a historic brick home built in 1948. If you're looking for more small-town charm in North Carolina, check out Murphy, which is often compared to a Norman Rockwell painting.