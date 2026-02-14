North Carolina's Friendly 'Blueberrytown' Outside Wilmington Has A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And A Fun Festival

Though Burgaw's local motto proclaims it's a "good town year round," arguably the best time to visit is during the annual NC Blueberry Festival. Commencing in June in downtown Burgaw, the fruity festival celebrates Southeastern North Carolina's most abundant berry, with live music, food trucks, car shows, 5k runs, arts and crafts vendors, blueberry farm tours, and much more. The blueberry is the star of the show, of course, so be sure to arrive hungry to enjoy an array of blueberry treats, from crisp cobblers to fruity smoothie bowls. If you think you've got what it takes to make your own treats, join in the annual Blueberry Recipe Contest.

Even if the festival isn't in full swing, you can still enjoy the blueberry farms around Burgaw, such as Shaken Creek Farms and Newberry's Blueberries. Plan your visit during the harvest season (from the end of May to early July), and you can pick your own berries. If you're planning to settle in for a fruitful weekend, check into the Burgaw Motel, a cute local gem with charming vibes. You can also nestle into Bebe's Bed and Breakfast, a sweet retreat situated in a historic brick home built in 1948. If you're looking for more small-town charm in North Carolina, check out Murphy, which is often compared to a Norman Rockwell painting.