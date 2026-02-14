Idaho's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Relic With Nearby Camping, Trails, And Mountain Beauty
Sitting over 6,000 feet up in the mountains of central Idaho is a once-thriving mining town that's now one of the better preserved ghost towns in the Gem State. The Pacific Northwest is filled with fascinating ghost towns, and Bayhorse is one of the most evocative abandoned relics one can explore due to its nearby hiking trails and campsites. Prospectors first discovered silver in the area in 1864. According to legend, one of these prospectors had two bay horses with him, and he may have been the first to spread the word that mining opportunities were abundant in the remote mountain location. This revelation eventually led to the development of the Ramshorn Mine and the town of Bayhorse in the 1870s.
At its peak in the 1880s, Bayhorse had about 300 people living and working in the mines around this deep canyon off Bayhorse Creek. A meat market, general store, post office, and of course, saloons all supported life in this community. There was also an aerial tram to transport ore and a smelter supported by charcoal kilns to produce millions of dollars' worth of silver until the mines started to run dry. A devastating fire in 1889 destroyed part of the town, followed by a water shortage that affected mine production, turning Bayhorse into a ghost town by 1915.
Visitors to Bayhorse can walk a nearly 1-mile loop trail to admire its 14 decaying buildings, like the multi-story 1882 stamp mill mimicking the form of the mountain, and the stone-built Well's Fargo structure, as well as the ruined charcoal kilns. Besides that, you can explore the area by pitching a tent at one of the nearby campsites or heading to the hiking and ATV trails that wind their way around Bayhorse and the scenic landscape of the surrounding Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
Ghost towns, campgrounds, and trails near Bayhorse, ID
Located 25 minutes from Challis, Idaho's hidden gem on the way to Yellowstone, Bayhorse is open seasonally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, and it's usually closed in the winter. If you want to make sure it's open for your visit, contact the Land of Yankee Fork State Park directly or visit the interpretive center just outside of Challis to get more information and see artifacts from the site.
Several campsites around Bayhorse offer the chance to soak in the immaculate mountain beauty and vibes of this remote Idaho location. The Bayhorse Recreation Site is on the Salmon River at an elevation of 5,400 feet, making it ideal for fishing. Alternatively, you can pick a spot at Big Bayhorse Lake Campground or Little Bayhorse Lake Campground, both with access to the Little and Big Bayhorse Lakes Trail, which meanders around the serene alpine lakes that give them their names. It's relatively short at just 2.6 miles, though it does feature around 350 feet of elevation gain. Note that Big Bayhorse Lake Campground is up on a hill at an elevation of about 8,600 feet with sweeping views of the lake, so it's ideal for high mountain camping.
You can bring trailers or RVs to these campgrounds, but the roads up are steep and difficult, so it's not for the anxiety-prone. If you're in a ghost town state of mind, there are other abandoned towns in the Land of Yankee Fork State Park. For example, the wild west charm and timeless beauty of Custer is just over an hour away. Many of the roads in this area are rough and unpaved, however, so a 4WD vehicle is recommended.