Idaho's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Relic With Nearby Camping, Trails, And Mountain Beauty

Sitting over 6,000 feet up in the mountains of central Idaho is a once-thriving mining town that's now one of the better preserved ghost towns in the Gem State. The Pacific Northwest is filled with fascinating ghost towns, and Bayhorse is one of the most evocative abandoned relics one can explore due to its nearby hiking trails and campsites. Prospectors first discovered silver in the area in 1864. According to legend, one of these prospectors had two bay horses with him, and he may have been the first to spread the word that mining opportunities were abundant in the remote mountain location. This revelation eventually led to the development of the Ramshorn Mine and the town of Bayhorse in the 1870s.

At its peak in the 1880s, Bayhorse had about 300 people living and working in the mines around this deep canyon off Bayhorse Creek. A meat market, general store, post office, and of course, saloons all supported life in this community. There was also an aerial tram to transport ore and a smelter supported by charcoal kilns to produce millions of dollars' worth of silver until the mines started to run dry. A devastating fire in 1889 destroyed part of the town, followed by a water shortage that affected mine production, turning Bayhorse into a ghost town by 1915.

Visitors to Bayhorse can walk a nearly 1-mile loop trail to admire its 14 decaying buildings, like the multi-story 1882 stamp mill mimicking the form of the mountain, and the stone-built Well's Fargo structure, as well as the ruined charcoal kilns. Besides that, you can explore the area by pitching a tent at one of the nearby campsites or heading to the hiking and ATV trails that wind their way around Bayhorse and the scenic landscape of the surrounding Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.