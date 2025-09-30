Idaho's Hidden Gem On The Road To Yellowstone Houses Historic Ghost Towns And Hot Springs In An Underrated State Park

Visitors from around the world who flock to Yellowstone National Park discover that it evokes a journey as wild and iconic as its spectacular scenery. While many visitors head to popular gateway cities across the American West, hit the road to "Old Faithful," or swing by the breathtaking "Grand Canyon of Yellowstone," consider taking the scenic route of U.S. 93 through the rugged Idaho backcountry to make your road trip more relaxing and unique.

For visitors coming from or to the Pacific Northwest, the small city of Challis, Idaho, may be out of the way at first glance, being four hours from the West Yellowstone Visitors Center. However, the small hidden gem of approximately 1,000 people, nestled at the northern end of the Lost River Range, is a charming destination surrounded by historic ghost towns and a state park with a deep mining history, not to mention picturesque, pure mountain hot springs. Whether you need a few days to unwind from your drive or a few hours to stretch your legs, Challis is an unforgettable all-season stop or side-destination in the Gem State to take your foot off the gas and take in the clean mountain air.

Decades before the humble spud grew into a state icon (Idaho is sometimes known as the Potato State), the discovery of gold drew thousands of miners to these parts. Mining towns sprouted up around Challis, and the city's location made it a key supply hub for workers, and downtown is still as charming as it was in its early days. Though many of the mining towns were abandoned as the gold dried up, Challis survived as the county seat of Custer County and the gateway to one of America's largest wilderness areas.