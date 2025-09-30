Idaho's Hidden Gem On The Road To Yellowstone Houses Historic Ghost Towns And Hot Springs In An Underrated State Park
Visitors from around the world who flock to Yellowstone National Park discover that it evokes a journey as wild and iconic as its spectacular scenery. While many visitors head to popular gateway cities across the American West, hit the road to "Old Faithful," or swing by the breathtaking "Grand Canyon of Yellowstone," consider taking the scenic route of U.S. 93 through the rugged Idaho backcountry to make your road trip more relaxing and unique.
For visitors coming from or to the Pacific Northwest, the small city of Challis, Idaho, may be out of the way at first glance, being four hours from the West Yellowstone Visitors Center. However, the small hidden gem of approximately 1,000 people, nestled at the northern end of the Lost River Range, is a charming destination surrounded by historic ghost towns and a state park with a deep mining history, not to mention picturesque, pure mountain hot springs. Whether you need a few days to unwind from your drive or a few hours to stretch your legs, Challis is an unforgettable all-season stop or side-destination in the Gem State to take your foot off the gas and take in the clean mountain air.
Decades before the humble spud grew into a state icon (Idaho is sometimes known as the Potato State), the discovery of gold drew thousands of miners to these parts. Mining towns sprouted up around Challis, and the city's location made it a key supply hub for workers, and downtown is still as charming as it was in its early days. Though many of the mining towns were abandoned as the gold dried up, Challis survived as the county seat of Custer County and the gateway to one of America's largest wilderness areas.
The Historic Land of the Yankee Fork
Challis is located in the middle of the Salmon River Scenic Byway on U.S. 93, just 2 miles from one of Idaho's most historic state parks, the Land of the Yankee Fork. Whether you're keen for a dip in some of Idaho's famous hot springs or want to explore nature without the crowds of Yellowstone, you'll have plenty to do and see in this under-the-radar spot. There are several towns to explore, including Custer (an abandoned town with ghostly charm), Bonanza, the area's first mining boom town, and Sunbeam, the former site of the Salmon River's first (and only) hydroelectric dam. Nearby, you'll find several primitive campgrounds, along with plenty of backcountry trails to hike and explore.
Between well-preserved Custer and decaying Bonanza, you'll find the Yankee Fork dredge, which extracted over $11 million in gold between 1939 and 1952. This 988-ton behemoth came to Idaho in pieces, but proudly stands today as one of the best-preserved relics of Idaho's mining past. Take a self-guided tour around the dredge site during the summer months for $5 and find one-of-a-kind souvenirs at the small gift shop.
Travelers who need to recharge shouldn't miss visiting the state park's newest addition, Challis Hot Springs. Since the 1870s, visitors to Challis have rested and recovered in the thermal hot springs that have since become part of the state park. The hot springs have a separate admission fee of $10 per person for visitors aged 5 years and older. When you're ready to get some rest, walk a few yards back to your cozy campsite or RV and rest easy to the lullaby of the Salmon River.
A road trip to remember through Central Idaho
While you can visit all three ghost towns by making a loop, much of the original Custer Motorway west of Challis is not maintained. Unless you have an off-road vehicle, take Highway 75 toward Stanley and turn right at Sunbeam, where you'll follow a gravel road to the ghost towns. While the highways are paved, note that the area is one of the most remote corners of the country, and you may not have cell service. On your way out of town, fill your tank and visit the Land of Yankee Fork State Park Visitors Center, where you can grab a map and chat with one of the park rangers about your trip. Be sure to fuel up before you head off, and on your way back, don't miss stopping in Bayhorse, a well-preserved abandoned silver mining town. During your drive, keep your cameras or phones ready, as you may spot majestic bald eagles, and remember to be on the lookout for deer and other wildlife.
Whether you're in the mood for a home-cooked spread, a delicious barbeque lunch, or a juicy burger for dinner, you'll have plenty of options back in Challis for a tasty meal to remember. Once you've fueled up, explore the nearby Frank Church Wilderness Area, splash in the "River of No Return," or even take on the ultimate challenge of Idaho's highest mountain, Borah Peak.