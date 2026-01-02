The 5 Best Abandoned Ghost Towns To Visit In The Pacific Northwest, According To Reddit

Pick any state in the U.S., and you'll find a ghost town — the sometimes spooky, always evocative remnants of a place that once was. Ghost towns are often a result of a once-booming industry that fell into decline (like mining), natural disasters, and economic hardships. While it's said that Texas has the highest number of abandoned towns, the Pacific Northwest is also a hotbed of ghost towns, primarily linked to the region's natural resources, which led to a boom in mining and logging towns during the 19th century.

There are several types of ghost towns, according to Travel Oregon. "True ghost towns" no longer have any residents, "partial ghost towns" have a much smaller population than before, and "tourist ghost towns" have been repurposed for visitors, like Oregon's Shaniko, a once-abandoned ghost town that's getting a second life. Remember to be respectful and leave no trace when visiting one, as it's important to leave everything as preserved as possible.

You'll find especially well-preserved sites in the desert regions of the Pacific Northwest, as the arid climate better preserves these structures. Although it's nearly impossible to whittle down so many options to just five, this list focuses exclusively on true ghost towns with well-preserved structures highlighted on Reddit.