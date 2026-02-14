The 5 Tastiest Restaurants To Eat At On Atlantic City's Scenic Boardwalk, According To Reviews
Since the 19th century, Atlantic City has become one of the East Coast's premier beach getaways. The city's tourism appeal began to take shape in the 1850s, when the railroad connected this seaside city to Philadelphia. Its now-famous boardwalk, known as the longest boardwalk in the world, opened in 1870 and launched Atlantic City into the destination it's known as today.
Dotted with top casinos, a scenic pier (complete with a Ferris wheel), and an arcade, no visit to Atlantic City would be complete without a stroll down this iconic promenade. But perhaps even more importantly, the boardwalk offers plenty of delicious restaurants. For travelers looking for a bite to eat, there's no shortage of options, but not all are created equal. We've rounded up the top five tastiest Atlantic City boardwalk eateries, according to past visitors, from casual sandwich shops to upscale waterfront dining, with the help of Google and Tripadvisor reviews.
Bill's Gyro and Souvlaki
From the outside, Bill's Gyro and Souvlaki looks unassuming, but inside this boardwalk mainstay, flags from around the world hang from the ceiling, while the walls are covered top-to-bottom in dollar bills. When it comes to its food, Bill's Gyro and Souvlaki is the go-to spot in Atlantic City for Greek and Mediterranean dishes, cozy all-day breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, and more. "Been coming to AC for many years. We always make sure we eat at Bill's at least once while we are here," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Operating since 1967, Bill's has garnered a 4.4-star Google rating and 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. "Whether it's their perfectly seasoned gyros, burgers, or pancakes, every bite is a flavor explosion!" said one Google reviewer. "And the best part? The prices are as friendly as the staff. You get incredible quality without breaking the bank — a true win-win!" Bill's is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Amada
If you're looking for a spot along the boardwalk that's a little more upscale, Amada, tucked into the Ocean Casino Resort, offers top-rated Andalucían cuisine. First launched by the James Beard Award-winning Chef Jose Garces in Philadelphia in 2005, Amada's Atlantic City location opened its doors in 2012, and has since amassed a 4.4-star Google rating. Mussels and chorizo paella, grilled diver scallops, and crab-stuffed peppers are just some of Amada's offerings — all of which can be enjoyed while overlooking the ocean. To drink, you'll also find red and white sangria, a lengthy wine list, and a gin and tonic bar.
"The food was exquisite, be sure to take advantage of the specials that they recommend!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer, where the restaurant has a 4.1 star rating."You can feel the passion and hospitality when you step into Amada. We will be sure to come back!" Amada is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Biergarten
America's craft beer capital may be Denver, but you can find 30 craft beers right on the Atlantic City boardwalk at Biergarten, ranging from German pilsners and pale ales to New England IPAs and New Jersey-made brews. As for its food menu, an array of German-inspired dishes are on offer at Biergarten, including chicken schnitzel served with lemon caper sauce and potato salad, sausages with sauerkraut and potato pancakes, and Guinness-smoked bratwurst sandwiches on a pretzel bun.
With a 4.4-star Google rating and a 4.1-star Tripadvisor rating, past visitors love the food, atmosphere, and, of course, the beer. "I had the pulled pork burger — perfectly smoked, juicy, and loaded with flavor," said one Google reviewer. "Every bite was rich and satisfying! I also tried the sausage platter, which featured a great variety of meats (bratwurst, kielbasa, etc.), all grilled to perfection ... It's a hearty, delicious combo!" In fact, in 2025, Biergarten was even voted one of the top 10 beer gardens in the country by USA Today. Biergarten is open Mondays to Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, but note that due to its open-air nature, weather conditions can impact hours.
Casa Taco and Tequila Bar
Atlantic City is home to a number of Vegas-like casinos, like the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, and some of them also happen to house the boardwalk's tastiest eats. Located within Tropicana Casino on the boardwalk, Casa Taco and Tequila Bar is a colorful restaurant that's open for breakfast and serves up dishes ranging from churro French toast to huevos rancheros. For lunch and dinner, you can enjoy tableside guacamole, chicken mole, enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, loaded tortas, and of course, tacos. As its name hints, Casa Taco and Tequila Bar has over 100 types of tequila and mezcal on hand, which you can try in a margarita, as a shot, or even as a flight. On weekends, you'll find an especially lively atmosphere, with live music and DJ sets.
Since its establishment over a decade ago, Casa Taco and Tequila Bar has become a favorite among visitors, with a 4.2-star Google rating and 4.1 stars on Tripadvisor. "This is now our go-to when visiting AC," said a recent Google reviewer. "Any time of day, always a satisfying meal." Casa Taco and Tequila Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, and until midnight on Saturdays.
White House Subs
New Jersey is full of mouth-watering homestyle bites, and Atlantic City is no exception. At the family-owned White House Subs, which has been around since 1946, you'll find classic Jersey-style sandwiches, made fresh. Situated within the boardwalk's Hard Rock Casino (their original location on Arctic Avenue is also about a 10-minute walk from the boardwalk), White House offers everything from meatball to chicken parmesan subs, and a whole host of breakfast sandwiches, including New Jersey's quintessential pork roll, egg, and cheese.
All subs come as either a half or a whole, and past visitors say portions are generous. "Don't let the 1/2 size fool you — it's about 12 inches long, stuffed with super fresh ingredients," said a customer on Google. "Don't leave AC without trying a White House sub done the true Jersey way." With a 4.2-star Tripadvisor rating and 4.3 stars on Google, this local institution is standing the test of time. White House Subs' boardwalk location is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Methodology
We evaluated restaurants along Atlantic City's boardwalk by examining average ratings on Google and Tripadvisor (also accounting for the number of ratings) to identify the highest-rated spots. Only restaurants rated at least 4.0 on both platforms were ultimately selected. We only considered restaurants that are right on the boardwalk, not a short walk away, eliminating some of Atlantic City's top restaurants. Additional sources were used to provide information about each restaurant included Eater, USA Today, Atlantic City Weekly, and Philly Voice.