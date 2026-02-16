5 Campgrounds Around Los Angeles To Enjoy This Winter
Camping is a popular activity in the spring, summer, and fall, but for those seeking the perfect excuse to cuddle up in sweaters and cozy blankets around a warm fire, winter camping in Los Angeles is where it's at. If you're on or planning to visit the West Coast and holding a cup of hot cocoa while nibbling on melty s'mores sounds like heaven, we have five campgrounds near Los Angeles that you may want to check out this winter.
To find some of the area's top seasonal campsites (from the "best California state park for camping" to this historic hidden gem in Malibu), we consulted Reddit threads and websites such as HipCamp and Discover Los Angeles. As an LA resident for over two decades, I also pulled from personal experience. One local tip: While choosing a winter site for camping, make sure to check current weather conditions, any fire restrictions, and traffic around the area before you set out. Additionally, remember that the City of Angels covers nearly 500 square miles of land, so double-check the distance from your precise starting point in the city to your destination.
Leo Carrillo State Park
If you're looking to do some winter camping around Los Angeles, but don't want to part with civilization, check out the Leo Carrillo Campground. Right in Leo Carrillo State Park, it's located just west of Malibu and around 30 miles from LA. The site is open all year, and right across the Pacific Coast Highway from the beach. The sand is great to walk on in the winter, but you may not want to take a dip at this time of year, as the winter water temperature is usually in the 50- to 60-degree Fahrenheit range. Still, you can bundle up and have a cozy beach picnic as the sun sets before you cuddle up in your tent.
The campground is site-specific, so once you pick, that's the one you have to use. There are restrooms and showers, but the latter only takes tokens that you can get from machines with $1 bills. Get there before 10 p.m., as the gates close and don't reopen until 8 a.m. the next morning, according to Camp California. This campground is also dog-friendly, but keep pets on a leash (the same goes for the beach). What's great about this campsite in the winter is that, while reservations are recommended by the Parks Department from May through October, you may have an easier time getting a spot when it's chilly.
Leo Carrillo Campground's best feature is its proximity to the city, beaches, and stores, so you'll have everything you need. In fact, you're not far from the Malibu Country Mart, where the stars shop. It's a great place to hit for a pre-camping lunch. The average highs in the area from November through February are between the mid-60s and low-70s Fahrenheit, while the lows are around the high 50s.
Malibu Creek State Park
Curious to explore some movie and TV industry history? If so, you may want to check out Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas. The TV series "M*A*S*H" did some filming here, as did the "Planet of the Apes" movie, since the park was once a 20th Century Fox movie ranch. It's a beautiful area, home to sparkling Malibu Creek and miles of hiking trails.
Just around 16 miles from the western side of Los Angeles, you'll find the park's 62 campsites in addition to a group-camping area. The grounds are equipped with flush toilets and hot showers (something a poster on Reddit's r/camping was a fan of). There are also picnic tables, some accessible sites, and parking spots. You can bring your dog with you, but they can't go on the hiking trails. So, if that's part of your camping plan, make sure to book a pup-sitter.
As with all California camping spots, visitors should make sure to check the fire danger levels here, as there are restrictions about what sort of fires (if any) you can have. A popular spot, Malibu Creek State Park runs some of its camping reservations through the Reservation Draw lottery, which you can enter on the Reserve California website. Highs in the area from November through February are between the high 60s and low 70s, with lows that range between the mid-50s and high 40s. The evenings are cold enough for cozy winter clothes and blankets, but you won't be dealing with snow. In fact, you'll actually see green vistas in the winter, as opposed to brown and dry in the summer.
Crystal Lake Recreation Area/Campground
Next up is Crystal Lake Recreation Area/Campground in the Angeles National Forest, around 50 miles from Downtown LA and about 44 miles from the northeast border of the city. There are 120 sites that have fire rings and picnic tables for your winter camping meals. There is a visitor center where you can get Adventure Passes (cash only) across from the Crystal Lake Cafe and General Store. The cafe, which is open every day other than Tuesday, sells food and snacks, as well as camping supplies and firewood. You can also bring your leashed dog with you for a cozy cuddle at night. There are restrooms and potable water, but you won't find gas or charging stations, and you may not have cell or Wi-Fi service, so prepare accordingly, and let someone know where you'll be.
Be aware that this is a higher elevation campsite at 5,539 feet above sea level. You'll need an Adventure Pass in addition to the campsite fee, which is $12 per night at the time of this writing. Average lows from November through February range from 45 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit, with average highs between the high 50s and high 60s. However, snow can happen here, and if you're looking for a real winter wonderland experience, this is a good bet when camping in the Los Angeles area. Either way, that's perfect weather for a toasty fire and some campfire songs. Make sure to dress warmly and bring layers. Finally, you may also want to pack a portable telescope. If the weather is clear, the dark winter skies and high elevation at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area make it suitable for stargazing.
Morro Bay State Park Campgrounds
Another fantastic winter camping spot is Morro Bay State Park Campgrounds along the Central Coast. It's around 200 miles from LA, but the campgrounds are lovely. One person on Reddit's r/camping mentioned the beauty of the place and the fact that it's close to the charming town of Morro Bay. In fact, it's only 1.5 miles away, so if you wanted to get toasty with a walk or bike ride for supplies, that's very doable. You're also within walking distance of Bayside Cafe if you want a warm meal. (There are heaters if you eat outside.)
Morro Bay is known for Morro Rock, perched in the bay. It's protected, so you can't climb, but you can walk around it and see ground squirrels racing around. You can also spot seals and otters (from personal experience). There are 140 campsites, mostly for tents, with some RV sites, and you'll find water, flushing toilets, fire rings and firewood on sale for toasting s'mores, picnic tables, and token-operated showers. This is another campground where you have to use the ReserveCalifornia lottery system, but winter is a quiet time in Morro Bay. One benefit of winter in Morro Bay is getting to see monarch butterflies in the eucalyptus groves from December through March, grey whale-watching from December through April, and Humpback whale-watching in November and December. Bring binoculars, or book a whale-watching tour.
The weather was mentioned by a poster in a different r/camping thread who said that they've been camping at Morro Bay "when it's been warmer than the summer...in Feb. Less westerly wind, sun shining, no fog." The average lows are between 44 and 48 degrees Fahrenheit between November and February, so there is enough chill to cuddle up in your sleeping bag, but during the day, it's perfect exploring weather.
Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground
Finally, we have Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground, about 35 miles from Hollywood. This camping spot is in San Dimas near the San Gabriel Mountains. It's also right above the adorably named Puddingstone Lake in the 1,975-acre Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park. This campground is less about roughing it and more about enjoying a vacation in the great outdoors. There are over 500 campsites here for RVs and tents, as well as furnished glamping tents available. It's also the site of the 2028 Olympic Mountain Biking Course.
Bonelli Bluffs has a lot of amenities to offer, as well as some pretty spectacular scenery. In fact, one reviewer on Reddit's r/GoRVing mentioned the "killer views" and the pool there. It has fire pits, which make it extra cozy at night, picnic tables, and lots of shade, plus a market with an ATM, fishing supplies and licenses, RV parts, snacks, drinks (including wine and beer), firewood, and propane. It has laundry facilities, and a family pool and adults-only pool, if winter swimming sounds like your thing. One reviewer on Yelp said, "Our group enjoyed the stay so much that we booked our next stay with an even larger group. Regular staff check ups and very friendly and accommodating. Such a beautiful place to stay!"
You may want to dress warmer in the evenings, as the average lows between November and February can range between 41 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but the average highs range between a comfortable 68 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Average highs in the summer range between the 80s and high 90s, so winter camping in this area ensures sure you're not sweltering. You're also a few miles from the Pomona Fairplex, which has events and classes during the winter months.
Methodology
To find the top winter campsites near Los Angeles, we did some digging on Reddit's r/camping, r/AskLosAngeles, websites like HipCamp and Discover Los Angeles, and state park websites. We also looked at the official sites for each campground for all the details. In addition, I've lived in Los Angeles for 22 years and have camped at some of these places myself, or have friends who have.
We listed distances from Los Angeles in miles, because drive times can vary wildly with the infamous LA traffic. We also looked at weather websites to make sure you know what to pack, because the area can have a varied climate. While winter can have rain (and snow, depending on the elevation), always practice fire safety, as wildfires can happen any time. All prices given are accurate at the time of writing and may change.