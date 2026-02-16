5 Campgrounds Around Los Angeles To Enjoy This Winter

If you're looking to do some winter camping around Los Angeles, but don't want to part with civilization, check out the Leo Carrillo Campground. Right in Leo Carrillo State Park, it's located just west of Malibu and around 30 miles from LA. The site is open all year, and right across the Pacific Coast Highway from the beach. The sand is great to walk on in the winter, but you may not want to take a dip at this time of year, as the winter water temperature is usually in the 50- to 60-degree Fahrenheit range. Still, you can bundle up and have a cozy beach picnic as the sun sets before you cuddle up in your tent.

The campground is site-specific, so once you pick, that's the one you have to use. There are restrooms and showers, but the latter only takes tokens that you can get from machines with $1 bills. Get there before 10 p.m., as the gates close and don't reopen until 8 a.m. the next morning, according to Camp California. This campground is also dog-friendly, but keep pets on a leash (the same goes for the beach). What's great about this campsite in the winter is that, while reservations are recommended by the Parks Department from May through October, you may have an easier time getting a spot when it's chilly.

Leo Carrillo Campground's best feature is its proximity to the city, beaches, and stores, so you'll have everything you need. In fact, you're not far from the Malibu Country Mart, where the stars shop. It's a great place to hit for a pre-camping lunch. The average highs in the area from November through February are between the mid-60s and low-70s Fahrenheit, while the lows are around the high 50s.