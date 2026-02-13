Why There's No Need To Pack A DSLR Camera For Vacation Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The invention of the DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera revolutionized photography. While the first model, developed by Kodak in 1991, sold for a whopping $30,000, DSLRs became accessible to hobbyists and amateurs by the early 2000s. Canon's entry-level, high-resolution DSLR, released in 2003, was priced just under $1,000, and other affordable models entered the market soon after. This democratized the industry, allowing anyone with a keen eye and a reasonable amount of money the opportunity to create beautiful images. As a travel photographer myself, I've relied upon my own trusty DSLR for the past decade, capturing many important moments, meaningful portraits, and stunning landscapes abroad. From the ancient temples of Cambodia to the magical vistas of Iceland, this banged-up, sun-bleached Canon EOS 70D accompanied me on some of my greatest adventures around the world. However, times have changed, and as painful as it is to say, I'd argue that there's no need to pack a DSLR on your next vacation.

There are a number of reasons for this, including new advancements in camera technology, weight and size, pricing, and more. But generally speaking, there are currently options out there that are better for any level of travel photographer. For would-be pros, although DSLRs are capable of producing gorgeous, professional-level images, the technology behind them is old and soon to be obsolete. It has been replaced by the more advanced mirrorless system, which creates an equally high-quality image in a smaller, lighter body. And for amateurs who simply want a way to document their travels and have no interest in learning about aperture or shutter speed, a DSLR (or any manual camera, for that matter) doesn't serve their needs. So, let's dive deeper into why a DSLR shouldn't be your top choice for a travel camera, regardless of your proficiency in photography.