Sled, Ski, Skate, And Snowshoe Through Milwaukee's Magical Urban Parks In Winter

Like the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted, parts of the Midwest are having an intense winter. As of late January, Milwaukee had already received more than thirty inches of snow — exceeding what the region saw in the entire 2024-25 season, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. With lagoons frozen over and sledding hills covered in fresh powder, it's the perfect time to sled, ski, skate, and snowshoe through a winter wonderland in the city's parks.

Grab a sled and head to the century-old Whitnall Park. The largest public park in Milwaukee County, it's home to the Boerner Botanical Gardens, an 18-hole golf course, five miles of trails, and a fantastic sledding hill that's popular with families in winter. "Whitnall Park is a gem year-round," wrote one local reviewer on Google. "Hiking, sledding, cross-country skiing, picnicking, archery, all FREE." Past visitors suggest parking at the Whitnall Park Clubhouse next to the golf course. On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can go inside and warm up by the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate.

The hill at Whitnall Park is one of the city's designated daytime-only sledding hills. If you'd rather go after dark, check out the sledding hills at Humboldt Park (lit from dusk until 8:30 p.m.) and Currie Park (lit until 10 p.m.)