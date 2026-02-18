Sled, Ski, Skate, And Snowshoe Through Milwaukee's Magical Urban Parks In Winter
Like the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted, parts of the Midwest are having an intense winter. As of late January, Milwaukee had already received more than thirty inches of snow — exceeding what the region saw in the entire 2024-25 season, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. With lagoons frozen over and sledding hills covered in fresh powder, it's the perfect time to sled, ski, skate, and snowshoe through a winter wonderland in the city's parks.
Grab a sled and head to the century-old Whitnall Park. The largest public park in Milwaukee County, it's home to the Boerner Botanical Gardens, an 18-hole golf course, five miles of trails, and a fantastic sledding hill that's popular with families in winter. "Whitnall Park is a gem year-round," wrote one local reviewer on Google. "Hiking, sledding, cross-country skiing, picnicking, archery, all FREE." Past visitors suggest parking at the Whitnall Park Clubhouse next to the golf course. On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can go inside and warm up by the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate.
The hill at Whitnall Park is one of the city's designated daytime-only sledding hills. If you'd rather go after dark, check out the sledding hills at Humboldt Park (lit from dusk until 8:30 p.m.) and Currie Park (lit until 10 p.m.)
Go ice skating on Milwaukee's open-air rinks
Another of Milwaukee's most family-friendly adventures is open-air ice skating. One of the city's downtown parks, Red Arrow Park, has an outdoor rink that opens for skating when the ice is at least six inches thick. Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park is free to access if you bring your own skates. If not, rentals are available onsite ($11 for adults and $9 for kids ages 17 and under). Recent visitors report that the wintry setting is especially magical after dark. "It was snowing," wrote one reviewer on Yelp, "and honestly, [it's] just in a great place in the city to be during the night."
There's a warming house where skaters can take a break from the cold and enjoy fireside food and drinks from a Biggby Coffee pop-up. The complex is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and to 6 p.m. Sunday. There's no parking lot, but street parking is available nearby.
Other spots around town to try outdoor skating are the frozen lagoon rinks at Center Street Park and Washington Park. Since these locations aren't officially part of the city's system, and ice conditions are likely to change day-to-day, it's best to check the parks' websites for more information before planning a skating excursion. Learn more about the best frozen lakes in America for "wild skating" in winter.
Snowshoeing and skiing in a snowy urban landscape
Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are great cold-weather alternatives for those seeking a more peaceful adventure in the city's wintry landscapes. Both activities are allowed at all Milwaukee County parks, and some are specifically set up for it, offering groomed trails and rentals.
The Whitnall Park Golf Course, near the sledding hill, is one of the best spots in Milwaukee. On weekends, you can stop into the Whitnall Park Clubhouse to rent equipment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — of if you have your own gear, you can access the trails anytime the park is open (daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.). "Great snowfall yesterday has led to great conditions today," commented one cross-country skier in a trail report posted on Skinnyski.com, an online resource for cross-country skiing in the Midwest. "Had a great time with freshly groomed trails. Gentle snow with no icy areas noted!"
Another place to try (if you have your own equipment) is Brown Deer Park. "The woods and golf course are not groomed, but are very skiable," said one recent visitor. The park's central lagoon, framed by native plants, is especially picturesque after a snowfall. As with any winter activities in the city, it's best to confirm conditions and opening hours ahead of time. Check Milwaukee County Parks' In the Snow page for more information on sledding, skating, snowshoeing, and skiing around the city.