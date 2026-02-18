The 5 Hands-Down Best Night Clubs In Downtown Myrtle Beach, According To Reviews

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Myrtle Beach doesn't have the best nightlife scene. The popular South Carolina beach vacation destination promotes its family-friendly and water-based experiences far more than its bars and clubs. While you can enjoy live music along the oceanfront, tuck into fresh seafood, and work your swing on championship golf courses, finding places for a proper night out on the town isn't always so straightforward. There's a reason why places like Broadway Grand Prix, Myrtle Beach's premier family-friendly destination, get more hype than any of its nightclubs.

But that doesn't mean this coastal Southern city can't show you a good time after sunset. All you need is to know where to find the right vibe. When it comes to the best night clubbing in Myrtle Beach, focusing on the downtown area near the beachfront is the right approach. This is where you'll have the best choice of venues offering a respectable variety of scenes. Some of these may not be as clubby as you'd find in bigger cities, but they still provide great music, drinks, and a place to dance — albeit with that Myrtle Beach style.

Looking at official Myrtle Beach nightlife guides, plus reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, we've found the five best nightclubs on offer downtown. You can also find nightlife at Broadway at the Beach, a lake lined with vibrant, connected villages and Coney Island vibes, but for this article, we've focused purely on the downtown area around the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade. Because a night out is more enjoyable when all your spots are within walking distance. Here they are for you to check out before your next Myrtle Beach vacation.