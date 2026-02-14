Rick Steves' Team Shares New 2026 Border Procedures For Travel In Europe

Though many might know Rick Steves as the author of well-received travel guidebooks and an extensive travel blog, Steves and his teams work in other mediums, too. For example, his interactive web series with hidden treasures showcases this approach in a fun way. Looking ahead to 2026, Steves and company hosted a virtual Travel Festival with a focus on European travel, broken into segments covering everything from crowd management to European food tasting. One segment titled "State of European Travel 2026" provided an overview of what's changing and what to expect, including three major challenges for European travel in 2026. On the policy side of things, Steves' researcher, Travis Parker, explained a new border control measure coming to Europe called the Entry/Exit System (EES).

The EES is essentially the result of new technologies being implemented for border management. "Border crossings, customs and immigration... is becoming more high-tech," Parker said in the segment. He explained that "when you land in Europe [in 2026], you're bound to encounter things like self-service scanning machines or kiosks that scan your face or finger instead of actually chatting with a human border guard."

At its core, the purpose of the EES is to track who goes in and out of countries more efficiently. Whenever a non-EU national crosses the border into any Schengen area country, their information will be digitally registered in real-time, without the need for questioning by an officer or physical stamps. Not only is the system designed to streamline border crossing, but it's also supposed to be more effective at detecting identity fraud and overstaying visas.