Rick Steves' Protege Shares Three Major Challenges When Traveling Europe In 2026

Not too long ago, planning a trip for the ultimate European summer was all the rage — TikTok users even fueled a trending hashtag, #eurosummer, that's garnered roughly 500,000 posts as of this writing, glamorizing their sparkling itineraries. Additionally, the European Travel Commission (ETC) reported a higher demand for off-season travel and an increase in international tourist arrivals from 2024 to 2025. With these trends, travel writer Rick Steves' protégé, Cameron Hewitt, says in a video that Americans will face three major challenges during their European adventure in 2026: higher prices, larger crowds, and extreme weather.

While Hewitt says these three pillars are something we've been dealing with since COVID-19, they may be especially impacting U.S. residents. Based on a study conducted in 2025 showing an 8% decrease in U.S. travelers from 2024 to 2025, the ETC reported that the main factor is cost. In fact, the American dollar has declined by more than 10% since President Donald Trump took office, which means there's now a steep currency conversion rate. Hewitt also personally reports that prices at Budapest attractions he visited two years ago have risen 25% to 30% due to higher demand. Personally, as an American who lives in Barcelona, I can attest that the decline of the U.S. dollar has made European prices shockingly close to what you'd find in major U.S. cities.

Budgeting is key, as you want to avoid resting in unexpectedly small hotel rooms all day – which leads to the next hurdle: navigating overcrowded streets. Iconic cities like Paris, Rome, and Barcelona perhaps see the worst of it, which doesn't help when Europe's summers have gotten hotter, forcing some attractions to shut down from the heat waves. With streets packed like sardines and summer temperatures soaring, sightseeing can quickly become exhausting.